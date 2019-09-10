Global $52.5 Bn Lead Acid Battery Market to 2024 by Technology (Basic, Advanced Lead Acid), Type (Stationary, Motive), Construction Method (Flooded, VRLA)

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lead Acid Battery Market by Technology (Basic, Advanced Lead Acid), Type (Stationary, Motive), Construction Method (Flooded, VRLA), End-User (Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial & Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lead-acid battery market is projected to reach USD 52.5 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 41.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to factors such as the basic requirement of cost-effective battery storage solutions in the developing countries, the rapid expansion of the telecom sector across the globe, and the rapidly expanding data centers requiring a steady supply of back-up power from uninterrupted power supplies (UPS).



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing lead acid battery market by 2024. Countries like China, Japan, and India, generally prefer cost-effective solutions to cater to their need for battery storage systems. Applications like peak shaving, integration of generated renewable energy into the national grid, consistency in the electric energy supplied, and dependable source for backup power, require the installation of lead acid battery systems.



The market is segmented, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific was the largest lead acid battery market in 2018 because of the presence of several developing countries in this region.



These countries require a cost-effective energy storage solution. Lead acid batteries are highly cost-effective and perform fairly better than its counterparts. The lead acid battery market in countries such as China, India, Japan, and the US is expected to grow at the fastest rate, globally, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Lead Acid Battery Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Basic Lead Acid

6.3 Advanced Lead Acid



7 Lead Acid Battery Market, By Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 1MW

7.3 1-1.5 MW

7.4 Above 1.5 MW



8 Lead Acid Battery Market, By Construction Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flooded

8.3 VRLA (Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid Battery)/SLA



9 Lead Acid Battery Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utility (Transmission & Distribution Utility)

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Transportation (Rail, Road, Air, Marine)

9.3.2 Telecom

9.3.3 Data Centers

9.3.4 Oil & Gas

9.3.5 Others (Construction, Metal & Mining, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage)

9.4 Residential & Commercial



10 Lead Acid Battery Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Industry Ranking & Market Concentration, 2018

11.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles



Amara Raja Batteries Limited

Atlasbx Co. Ltd.

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Camel Group Co., Ltd.

Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd

Clarios

Crown Battery

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Ecoult

EnerSys

Exide

GS Yuasa Corporation

HBL

Hitachi (Fiamm [Hitachi Group] + Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd + Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co)

HOPPECKE Batteries, Inc.

Jiangxi Changxin Power Co. Ltd

Johnson Controls

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

NorthStar

Okaya Batteries

Panasonic Corporation

Rolls Battery

Saft Groupe

Teledyne Technologies

