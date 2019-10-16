Global $53.43 Billion Automotive Lubricants (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Semi-synthetic Lubricant) Market Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lubricants Market by Product (Engine Oils,Transmission & Hydraulic fluids), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Two/Three-Wheeler), Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Semi-synthetic Lubricant), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to reach $53.43 billion by 2025. Moreover, on volumetric basis, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to reach 26,632 thousand tons by 2025.

The factors such as the growing automotive industry, increasing production of vehicles, and rise in disposable income are driving the growth of the global automotive lubricants market. However, the growing popularity of electric vehicles and the volatile pricing of raw materials hinders the growth of this market.



The overall automotive lubricants market is segmented by product (engine oil, transmission & hydraulic fluid, gear oil, grease, process oil), vehicle (passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicle, two/three-wheeler), type (mineral, synthetic, semi-synthetic), sales channel (aftermarket, OEMs), and geography.



On the basis of product type, engine oil segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automotive lubricants market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing production of vehicles across the globe, rising consumer awareness regarding the use of oil, and huge demand from automobile aftermarket segment.



On the basis of vehicle type, automotive lubricants market for passenger cars is estimated to command the largest share of the overall automotive lubricants market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to growing production and ownership of passenger and general utility vehicles, high awareness regarding maintenance and use of lubricants among passenger cars owners, stringent government regulations related to emission, and improving road infrastructure and income levels.



Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of the global automotive lubricants market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to growing economy; increasing urbanization and disposable income; rapid growth in the automotive industry; the presence of key lubricant manufacturers; and growing transportation industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Product Type Analysis

3.2.2. Vehicle Type Analysis

3.2.3. Type Analysis

3.2.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Automotive Industry

4.2.1.2. Increasing Production of Vehicles

4.2.1.3. Rise in Disposable Income

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles

4.2.2.2. Volatile Pricing of Raw Materials

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.2.3.1. Significant Opportunities from Emerging Economies

4.2.3.2. Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Lubricants



5. Automotive Lubricants Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Engine Oil

5.3. Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

5.4. Gear Oil

5.5. Grease

5.6. Process Oil

5.7. Others



6. Global Automotive Lubricants Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.3. Light-Weight Commercial Vehicle

6.4. Heavy-Weight Commercial Vehicle

6.5. Two/Three Wheelers



7. Global Automotive Lubricants Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Mineral Oil Lubricants

7.3. Synthetic Oil Lubricants

7.4. Semi-Synthetic Lubricants

7.5. Others



8. Global Automotive Lubricants Market, by Sales Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

8.3. Aftermarket



9. Automotive Lubricants Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Introduction

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Russia

9.3.5. Italy

9.3.6. U.K.

9.3.7. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Introduction

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. South Korea

9.4.6. Philippines

9.4.7. RoAPAC

9.5. Rest of The World (RoW)

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East

9.6. Africa

9.6.1. Introduction

9.6.2. Egypt

9.6.3. South Africa

9.6.4. Algeria

9.6.5. Nigeria

9.6.6. Morocco

9.6.7. Rest of Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.3. New Product Launches

10.4. Acquisitions and Mergers

10.5. Expansions



11. Company Profiles



Amsoil Inc.

BP P.L.C. (CASTROL)

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Klber Lubrication Mnchen SE & Co. KG

Motul

Petrleo Brasileiro S.A.

Phillips 66 Company

Repsol S.A.

Shell International B.V.

SK Lubricants Co. Ltd.

Valvoline Inc.

