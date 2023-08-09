Global $54 Billion Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Technologies and Markets to 2028 - Corrosion Inhibitors and Coagulants Lead the Market

09 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2028, the market is expected to reach an estimated value of $54.0 billion.
The global specialty water treatment chemicals market is projected to witness robust growth, with an estimated 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028.
This growth is fueled by emerging opportunities in developing and developed regions, along with advancements in water treatment products, driven by the increasing demand for clean water across various sectors.
The rising global demand for clean water is a result of growing populations and rapid industrial expansion, which has significantly influenced the water treatment industry's growth rate in recent years. With a focus on water treatment methods using specialty chemicals, this market offers a diverse range of treatment options and technologies to ensure the purification of contaminated water for various applications.
The declining availability of clean water across regions with large populations, such as China, India and African countries, is driving the growth of the water treatment chemicals industry. Hence, India and China, due to demographic factors and their having a competitive edge over developed countries with comparatively stricter water treatment regulations, contributed significantly to the growth of the specialty water treatment chemicals market.
Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region currently is and will remain the single largest market for specialty chemicals for water treatment through 2028. The 2023 market share of the APAC region is 48.5%, followed by North America at 21.3% and Europe at 18.6%. The same trend is expected to continue into the year 2028, with some minor distribution percentage changes among the different regions.
Based on function, the market is segmented into various categories such as corrosion inhibitors, coagulants and flocculants, biocides and insecticides, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters and softeners, activated carbon, defoamers and nano-chemicals. These segments have been explained in detail in the report; among these segments, the corrosion inhibitors and coagulants and flocculants segments held over 40.4% of the market share in 2022.
In terms of end users, the power industry is the single largest user of specialty chemicals for water treatment, comprising 25.5% of the market, followed by the oil and gas industry, which had a 19.9% share in 2022.
Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Dow Inc., Grasim Industries Ltd., Halliburton Co., Solvay S.A., and Veolia Environnement S.A.
Report Includes
- Detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global specialty water treatment chemicals market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the current market size and growth forecast for global specialty water treatment chemicals market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on the process/function, application, treatment type, end-user sector, and region
- Highlights of emerging technologies and new developments, along with the influence of regulatory standards and frameworks, and impact of macroeconomic variable on the market for specialty chemicals in water treatment industry
- Detailed review of steps taken towards the ESG sustainability in specialty water treatment technologies industry, ESG practices by companies, current status, and along with future trends and opportunities
- Analysis of patents related to water treatment chemicals based on country of origin, issuing company and year of patent issued
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
- Updated information on recent competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and new product developments in the global market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Company Profiles
- BASF
- The Chemours Co.
- Chemtreat Inc.
- Clariant AG
- Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Grasim Industries Ltd.
- Halliburton Co.
- Ion Exchange India Ltd.
- Kemira Oyj
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Solvay S.A.
- Veolia Environnement S.A
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Worldwide Population
- Growth in Developing Countries
- Declining Freshwater Resources
- Strict Environmental Regulations
- Shifting Focus of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Toward the Industrial Sector
- Skepticism of Alternative and Advanced Technologies
- Challenges
- Emerging Contaminants
- General Aversion to Chemical Treatment Technologies
- Alternative Technologies Substituting for Chemicals
- Patent Expiry Restricts Product Development
- Megatrends
- Wastewater Management
- Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization
Chapter 5 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Function
- Introduction
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Application of Corrosion Inhibitors
- Coagulants and Flocculants
- Coagulants
- Flocculants
- Biocides and Insecticides
- Uses of Biocides
- Types of Biocides
- Segment Analysis
- Scale Inhibitors
- Types of Scale Inhibitors
- Segment Analysis
- Ph Adjusters and Softeners
- Ph Adjusters
- Softeners
- Activated Carbon
- Types of Activated Carbon
- Defoamers
- Nano-Chemicals
- Other Specialty Chemicals
- Fluoridation Chemicals
- Chelating Agents
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Algaecides
- Odor-Control Chemicals
Chapter 6 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Treatment
- Introduction
- Municipal Potable Drinking Water Treatment
- Process for Drinking Water Treatment
- Industrial Process Water Treatment
- Raw Water Treatment Processes
- Industrial Wastewater Treatment Processes
- Sewage or Wastewater Treatment
- Seawater Treatment
Chapter 7 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Application
- Introduction
- Process
- Types of Water Reuse Processes
- Application of Recycled Water Treatment
Chapter 8 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End-user
- Introduction
- Power Generation
- Oil and Gas
- Pulp and Paper
- Metal Processing
- Chemical Processing
Chapter 9 Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Region
- Introduction
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- North America
- European Region
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Sustainability in Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Industry: An Esg Perspective
- Importance of Esg in the Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Industry
- Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Esg Practices in the Specialty Water Treatment Chemical Industry
- Current Status of Esg in the Market for Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals
- Esg Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Case Study: Examples of Successful Esg Implementation
- Environmental Initiatives
- Social Initiatives
- Governance Initiatives
- Outcomes
- Investments
- Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Digital Technology
- Concluding Remarks from the Publisher
Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Development
- Key Highlights
- Current Market Trends
- Alternatives to China
- The Shift in Global Supply Chain
- Emerging Technologies in the Market
- Integration of Digitalization at Various Industrial Processes
- Sustainability and Green Chemistry
- Nanotechnology
- New Product Development
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- Significance of Patents
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
- Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Different Companies
Chapter 13 Merger and Acquisition Outlook
- M&A Analysis
Chapter 14 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market Structure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esty6p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article