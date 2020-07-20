Global $579B Virtual Training and Simulation Market, 2027: Top Investment Pockets in the Industry

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Training and Simulation Market by Component and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the virtual training and simulation market was valued at $204.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $579.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The global virtual training and simulation market is in its growing phase, having significant acceptance in almost every major region. In this report, the market is studied on the basis of its components, end users, and region.



The top impacting factors identified in the market growth includes rising awareness regarding simulation technology; cost-effectiveness of virtual training and simulation;and increase in defense, healthcare, and education expenditure. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for advanced and efficient virtual training and simulation tools is on a continuous rise. On the other hand, resistance to adopt this technology and lack of investments in R&D are anticipated to hinder the market pace.



Currently, North America represents the highest share in the global virtual training and simulation market, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Further, innovation in technology, falling prices of virtual training & simulation products, widening scope of the technology in various end users, and rising internet usage increased the adoption of virtual training and simulation.



The report highlights the Porter's five forces analysis for the market comprising R&D, component manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing department, marketing & sales, end users, and after sales services. The presence of established market players and high switching costs lead to the moderate bargaining power for suppliers. Further, high brand loyalty, high product differentiation, and high initial investments limit the threat from new entrants.



The value chain analysis provides a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved in the final product manufacturing. The value chain includes R&D, component manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing facilities, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services. This analysis helps the stakeholders devise appropriate strategies and develop their businesses accordingly.



The virtual training and simulation markettrends study also focuses on the growth of the market segments based on components, end users, and region. Based on components, the market is divided into software and hardware. By end users, it is classified into civil aviation, defense & security, education, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare.



Some of the key market players profiled in the virtual training and simulation market analysis include CAE Inc., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic Corporation, ON24, Inc., BAE systems PLC, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc., DiSTI Corporation, ANSYS, Inc., SaaB AB, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.



Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies that include business expansion and partnership to reduce supply and demand gap. Further, these players are anticipated to invest more in R&D activities to provide more compact and cost-effective solutions for numerous applications. In addition, the leading vendors are expected to target industries such as transportation, energy, and mining, where adoption of virtual training and simulation technology is low as compared to other end users.



Key Findings

By component, the hardware segment dominated the virtual training and simulation market forecast. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the virtual training and simulation industry.

Depending on end user, the entertainment industry generated the highest virtual training and simulation market share in 2019. However, the education sector is expected to witness a considerable growth in the near future.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years. Moreover, the North America market dominated the virtual training and simulation market in 2019 in terms of revenue.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key Market Players

1.5. Research Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. R&D

3.3.2. Component Manufacturers

3.3.3. Assembly, Programming, and Testing

3.3.4. Marketing and Sales

3.3.5. End-user

3.3.6. After-Sales Services

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in Awareness About Virtual Training and Simulation

3.4.1.2. Cost-Effective Benefits of Virtual Training and Simulation Solutions

3.4.1.3. Increase in Defense, Healthcare, and Education Expenditure

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Resistance to Adopt the Virtual Training and Simulation Technology

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Advancements in Technology

3.4.3.2. Scope for Improvements in Other Industries (Mining, Transportation, and Energy)

3.5. Industry Roadmap of Virtual Training and Simulation Market

3.6. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market



Chapter 4: Virtual Training and Simulation Market, by Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Software



Chapter 5: Virtual Training and Simulation Market, by End-user

5.1. Overview

5.2. Defense & Security

5.3. Civil Aviation

5.4. Education

5.5. Entertainment

5.6. Others



Chapter 6: Virtual Training and Simulation Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Players Positioning Analysis, 2019

7.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.3. Competitive Dashboard

7.4. Key Developments

7.4.1. Product Launches

7.4.2. Partnership

7.4.3. Product Development

7.4.4. Business Expansion

7.4.5. Agreement

7.4.6. Collaboration

7.5. Patent Analysis

7.5.1. By Region (2016-2019)

7.5.2. By Applicant

7.6. Case Studies

7.6.1. United States Air Force (USAF) Awarded a P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) Contract to Cubic



Chapter 8: Company Profile

8.1. Ansys, Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. R&D Expenditure

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves & Developments

8.2. BAE Systems

8.3. CAE Inc.

8.4. Cubic Corporation

8.5. The Disti Corporation

8.6. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

8.8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.9. On24, Inc.

8.10. Saab AB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcakw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

