Global $582 Bn System Integration Market to 2025 with Accenture, Cisco, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Oracle, Infosys, and HCL Technologies Dominating

The global system integration market size is expected to reach USD 582.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7%



Rising inclination towards cloud computing, demand for virtualization, and concerns over usage of automation and unified approach in business processes are some factors expected to positively impact the growth.



Growth of cloud computing technology coupled with increased government initiatives to encourage prominent vendors to introduce technological advancements and promote the adoption of cloud technology, is also expected to drive the market. For instance, the government of UAE has funded various projects, such as Smart Abu Dhabi and Smart Dubai, aimed at bringing digital transformation and accelerating economic growth. Such initiatives are expected to boost growth of the market in UAE.



The benefits of cloud integration include utility style costing, absence of single point of failure, scalability, location independence, and lack of investments in hardware promotes the acceptance and implementation of cloud integration solutions and services. Thus, various industries, such as financial services and software organizations leverage from cloud computing.



Increased investments by the key market players in system integration solutions, has significantly eliminated redundancies and positively impacted the IT infrastructure. Growing requirement for eliminating multiplicity, heterogeneity, and evolving distinctiveness of important applications and infrastructures is also anticipated to power the system integration market over the forecast period. However, high implementation costs and lack of standardize framework are some of the challenges affecting the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

IT and telecommunications accounted for over 15.0% of total market share in 2018 owing to increased penetration of 4G services and growing development of 5G infrastructure that has data-intensive networks and may lead to the high generation of data. Furthermore, growing number of telecom subscribers using smartphones and other handheld devices worldwide is anticipated to positively influence the segment growth, in turn propelling the market growth

Rapid industrialization in various end-use industries and significant presence of SMEs, primarily in South East Asia , is expected to fuel the system integration market in Asia Pacific . Furthermore, rising government initiatives such as subsidies and financial support has also positively impacted the growth of SMEs in Asia Pacific . For instance, the Make in India initiative by the Government of India focuses on providing a 25% grant to SMEs, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth

, is expected to fuel the system integration market in . Furthermore, rising government initiatives such as subsidies and financial support has also positively impacted the growth of SMEs in . For instance, the Make in initiative by the Government of focuses on providing a 25% grant to SMEs, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth The market is highly consolidated and characterized by high competition with the presence of major global players such as Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Capgemini, Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, and HCL Technologies, among others. These players focus on entering into partnerships to enhance their market presence and also to offer enhanced product portfolio

Competitive Landscape



