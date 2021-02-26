Global 5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices Market Report 2021-2030: Use Cases and Solutions for Beyond 5G Technology are Rapidly Emerging in Certain Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G.

The report also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Just as 5G took shape after several years of R&D focused on "beyond 4G" (B4G) technologies, the ICT industry is in a similar situation with sixth-generation (6G) wireless as leading organizations begin to focus on B5G market opportunities. There will be a need for substantial engineering efforts ranging from innovation in materials science, electrical engineering, power management, and many other areas as part of a multi-disciplinary approach.

Leading companies and NGOs are focused on both the evolution of 5G as well as completely new technologies, capabilities, and solutions that will be unique to the market beyond 5G. R&D considerations are driven by ICT ecosystem economics, such as new B5G market-driven business models and opportunities, as well as societal factors, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the 6G market will also focus on filling 5G capability gaps just as B4G technologies did for LTE.

Along with new opportunities will come new challenges as the 6G market will require substantial engineering and innovative approaches in many areas including the need to deal with significantly higher radio frequencies than 5G. This is because B5G is likely to leverage terahertz frequency bands as well as the lower levels used in 5G based on millimeter waveforms. As part of this technical challenge, innovation in materials science and electrical engineering will be required to devise smart surfaces necessary to help with radio signal propagation and management.

In terms of the beyond 5G market impact on business operations, 6G technologies are anticipated to accelerate the trend towards increasingly virtualized, programmable, and distributed network infrastructure. This includes 6G infrastructure within traditional carrier networks as well as further expansion of enterprise, industrial, and government-owned/controlled equipment and software. Neutral hosting and managed services will continue to grow in importance as will virtual-networking and the micro-operator service model.

Select Report Findings:

Global 5G Stand-alone infrastructure market will exceed $100B by 2026

The market for 5G Core infrastructure in North America will exceed $17B by 2026

Migration to 5G Core is a 24-month endeavor including testing and integration

Followed by Europe and North America, the Asia Pac region will lead 6G infrastructure

B5G will be a boon for neutral host providers as well as micro-operator service providers

Teleoperations, telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

Identity management and authentication will be critically important for 6G mesh networking

Ambient intelligence will take a major leap forward with embedded device AI in 6G networks

Target Audience:

Network service providers

Industrial robotics companies

Data analytics service providers

Systems integration companies

IoT application and service providers

Application developers and software OEMs

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Wireless Cellular

2.1.1 1G to 3G Wireless

2.1.2 4G Long Term Evolution

2.1.3 5G Wireless

2.2 Beyond 5G Wireless

2.2.1 Why look Beyond 5G (B5G)?

2.2.2 Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless

3.0 5G Technology and Solutions

3.1 5G Technology

3.1.1 5G Radio Access Network

3.1.2 5G Core Network

3.1.3 5G and Edge Computing

3.2 5G Solutions

3.2.1 5G Voice Services

3.2.2 5G Fixed Wireless

3.2.3 5G Service Categories

3.2.4 Combined 5G and Edge Computing Solutions

3.2.5 5G and Private Networks for Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

4.0 5G Applications and Services

4.1 5G Consumer Applications and Services

4.2 5G Business Applications and Services

4.3 Notable Focal Points for 5G Applications and Services

4.3.1 Mission Critical Communications

4.3.2 Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality

4.3.3 Industrial Automation

4.3.4 Connected and Self-Driving Terrestrial Vehicles

4.3.5 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2030

5.1 5G Infrastructure Investment 2021 - 2030

5.1.1 5G NR Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.1.2 5G Core Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.1.3 5G Devices 2021 - 2030

5.2 5G by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segment 2021 - 2030

5.3 5G by Network Function (User Plane, Control Plane, Data Layer) 2021 - 2030

5.3.1 5G by Core Market by User Plane Network Functions 2021 - 2030

5.3.2 5GC Control Plane Market by Network Functions 2021 - 2030

5.3.3 5G Data Layer Market by Network Functions 2021 - 2030

5.4 5G by Deployment: Non-Standalone vs. SA 2021 - 2030

5.4.1 5G Deployment by Non-standalone (NSA) Configurations 2021 - 2030

5.4.2 5G Deployment by Standalone Configurations 2021 - 2030

5.5 5G by Device Types 2021 - 2030

5.6 5G Infrastructure by Region 2021 - 2030

5.7 5G Users by Region 2021 - 2030

5.8 5G Implementation by Region 2021 - 2030

6.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions

6.1 Beyond 5G Characteristics

6.2 Beyond 5G Technology

6.2.1 6G Radio

6.2.2 6G Core

6.2.3 6G and Artificial Intelligence

6.2.4 6G and Edge Computing

6.3 Beyond 5G Capabilities

6.4 Beyond 5G Requirements

6.4.1 Business Planning

6.4.2 Engineering

6.4.3 Materials

6.4.4 Power Management

6.5 Beyond 5G Networking

6.6 Beyond 5G Innovation

6.6.1 Smart Surfaces

6.6.2 Smart Environments

6.6.3 Smart Power

6.7 Beyond 5G Impacts

6.7.1 Technology and Business Impacts

6.7.2 Societal Impacts

6.8 Beyond 5G Solutions

6.8.1 6G Communications

6.8.2 6G Sensing

6.8.3 6G Imaging

6.8.4 6G Precise Location Determination

7.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis

7.1 University of Oulu

7.2 Samsung Group

7.3 LG Electronics

7.4 Huawei Technologies

7.5 SK Telecom

7.6 NTT DoCoMo

8.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis

8.1 Americas

8.1.1 Canada

8.1.2 United States

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 South Korea

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Finland

8.3.2 European Commission

9.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

9.1 6G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2025 - 2030

9.1.1 6G Infrastructure Market 2025 - 2030

9.1.2 6G R&D Investment 2025 - 2030

9.1.3 6G Core Infrastructure 2025 - 2030

9.1.4 6G Transport Network 2025 - 2030

9.1.5 6G Infrastructure Deployment 2025 - 2030

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 Focus on 5G Solutions for Profitability

10.2 Buildout the 5G Core for Services Differentiation

10.3 Outlook for 5G Services by Category

10.3.1 Enhanced Broadband

10.3.2 Massive Machine-type Communications

10.3.3 Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications

10.4 Outlook for 6G Services

11.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

11.1 5G Industrial Automation Global Forecasts 2021 - 2026

11.1.1 IIoT 5G Automation Market Value

11.1.2 Wireless IIoT 5G Device Deployments

11.2 5G Industrial Automation Regional Forecasts 2021 - 2026

11.5 5G Robotics Global Market Revenue

11.5.1 Autonomous Robot Market

11.5.2 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market

11.5.3 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.6 5G Robotics Regional Forecasts

11.6.1 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot by Region

11.6.2 North America 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.6.3 Europe 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.6.4 APAC 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

11.7 Global 5G Enabled Virtual Reality Market

11.7.1 Combined Market Revenue 2021 - 2026

11.7.2 Combined Unit Shipment 2021 - 2026

11.7.3 Combined Active User 2021 - 2026

11.8 5G Accelerated VR Adoption Market

11.8.1 Market by Segments 2021 - 2026

11.8.2 VR Shipment Units 2021 - 2026

11.8.3 VR Active Users 2021 - 2026

11.8.4 5G VR Market by Region 2021 - 2026

11.9 5G Consumer VR Application Market 2021 - 2026

11.9.1 Gaming

11.9.2 Live Events

11.9.3 Video Entertainment

11.10 5G VR Enterprise Application Market 2021 - 2026

11.10.1 Retail Sector

11.10.2 Real Estate

11.10.3 Healthcare

11.10.4 Education

11.11 5G VR Industrial Application Market 2021 - 2026

11.11.1 Military

11.11.2 Engineering

11.11.3 Civil Aviation

11.11.4 Medical Industry

11.11.5 Agriculture

11.11.6 Government and Public Sector

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpysmu



