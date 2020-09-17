Global 5G Antenna (FR1 and FR2) Markets, 2020-2025: Lower Latency, High-Speed, and Large Network Coverage Driving the Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Antenna Market: Focus on FR1 and FR2 5G Antennas and their Application, Supply Chain and Country Wise Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G antennas market is expected to account for a market value of $7.0 billion by the end of 2025



The significant demand for 5G antennas is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, 5G base station operators, IoT & M2M devices, and smartphones. The rising demand for smartphones in the market is directly accelerating the growth of the 5G antennas market.

"The global 5G antennas market reflected impressive demand from the 5G smartphones, base stations, automotive, IoT & M2M devices segment, wherein the demand for 5G antennas is expected to witness a growth rate of more than 60.27% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The companies have successfully collaborated with various telecom operators across the globe to help them deploy 5G networks in different countries.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various business segments of the supply chain in quarters one and two of 2020. The disruption in the supply chain is primarily due to national lockdowns and import-export shipment delays across the world. Countries worldwide have halted their 5G deployment work for Q1 and Q2 of 2020, plummeting the demand for 5G antennas in the manufacturing industry. However, China is actively involved in the development of 5G antennas and is pushing 5G deployment in the country. Companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation are supported by substantial government investments to deploy 5G in China cities."

Scope of the Global 5G Antennas Market

The global 5G antennas market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of 5G antennas, their applications, value, and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the 5G antennas industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others. The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report further considers the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global 5G antennas report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.

Market Segmentation

The global 5G antennas market, based on type, is segmented into FR1 and FR2 antennas. The FR1 antennas segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global 5G antennas market.

The global 5G antennas market, by application, is segmented into the base station, IoT & M2M devices, automotive, smartphones, and others (e-health, drones). The smartphone antennas segment dominated the global 5G antennas market in 2019 in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global 5G antennas market is segmented into Asia-Pacific & Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is the 5G antennas market evolving with new technologies and products in the global market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the 5G antennas market?

How are companies adopting massive MIMO technology in the wireless communication infrastructure industry?

What are the views of senior management of the 5G antenna companies operating in the space?

What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for 5G antennas in the global market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global 5G antennas supply chain?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of 5G antennas, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2019 to 2025?

What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the 5G antenna industry players?

What are the buyer's attributes in the country for 5G antennas?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Milli-Meter Waves (mm-waves)

1.1.1.2 Massive MIMO

1.1.1.3 3D Beamforming

1.1.1.4 Smart Surfaces

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortium and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 5G Roll-out in Countries, Poised to Boost the Demand for 5G Antennas

1.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of 5G Technology in Connected Vehicles

1.2.1.3 Lower Latency, High-Speed, and Large Network Coverage Driving the Demand for 5G Antennas

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Delays in Spectrum Allocation and Deployment of Small Cells Expected to Impact the Demand Generation of 5G Antennas

1.2.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 5G Industry and its Supply Chain across the Globe

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Countries at a Nascent Stage of 5G Roll-Out Expected to Introduce Growth Opportunities for 5G Antenna Manufacturers

1.2.5.2 5G Antennas Supporting mm-wave Frequency Gains Traction

2 Application

2.1 Global 5G Antennas Market - Application and Specification

2.1.1 Base Station Antennas

2.1.2 User Equipment Antennas

2.1.2.1 Smartphones

2.1.2.2 IoT & M2M Devices

2.1.2.3 Automotive

2.1.2.4 Others (Satellite, Drones, Smart Grid, and Marine)

2.2 Global 5G Antennas Market - Demand Analysis (by Application and Sub-Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Application and Sub-Application), Value and Volume Data

2.2.1.1 Base Station Antennas

2.2.1.2 Smartphone

2.2.1.3 IoT and M2M Devices

2.2.1.4 Automotive

2.2.1.5 Others

3 Products

3.1 Global 5G Antennas Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 FR1 Antennas

3.1.2 FR2 Antennas

3.2 Global 5G Antennas Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Product), Value and Volume Data

3.2.1.1 FR1 Antennas

3.2.1.2 FR2 Antennas

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.4 Technology Roadmap

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airgain Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Ericsson

Fractus Antennas S.L

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Laird Connectivity

Linx Technologies

Nokia Corporation

Panaroma Antennas Ltd

PCTEL, Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taoglas Limited

