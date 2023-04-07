Global 5G Business Service Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Satellite 5G will be Crucial for Many Remote Industrial Applications in Certain Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Business Service Market by Fixed Wireless, eMBB, mMTC and URLLC Applications 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G Apps and Service ecosystem including both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) solutions.

The B2B segment includes solutions for consumer applications, enterprise services, industrial requirements, and government needs. It addresses specific opportunities such as 5G support of private wireless networks, WAN connectivity, and fixed wireless access for business.

It also provides analysis for specific solutions such as autonomous vehicles, telepresence, telerobotics, video-related services, public safety and more. The report assesses the 5G business service market for indoor solutions, smart cities, and satellite-based services as well as the impact of 5G on the data analytics and data-as-a-service market.

The report also provides 5G applications for three distinctive service areas including Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC), and Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC) application across enterprise or business segment, industrial segment, and government segment. Apart from the application, the report also analyses the enabling technology, value chain ecosystem, and 5G developments and improvements.

The report provides forecasts for 5G consumer market, business market, industrial market, and government market along with submarkets such as MEC, critical communication, smart city, AI DaaS, 5G indoor wireless, and satellite-based apps and service for 2023 to 2028.

Select Report Findings:

FWA will continue to provide the greatest ROI for service providers through 2028

Machine learning and cognitive computing will be leading AI tools supporting 5G apps

5G URLLC will be important critical communications as a complement to public safety LTE

Germany followed by the UK will be the leading countries in Europe for 5G indoor wireless

followed by the UK will be the leading countries in for 5G indoor wireless Haptic communication and telepresence will be the leading types of multimedia URLLC apps

Looking beyond fixed wireless and WAN connectivity in general, it is important to note that 5G supports three distinct service categories as follows:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband-based apps including video watching, browsing, mobile office/productivity, and cloud-based gaming

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC): Augmented reality, virtual reality, telepresence (includes Holographic calling), teleoperation/telerobotics, autonomous vehicles, UAV/drone operation, public safety, smart buildings and factories, and other latency-sensitive applications

Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Ultra-low Latency Connectivity

Massive Growth of Connected IoT Devices and Data Traffic

Critical Communications and Public Safety Applications

5G in Smart City Initiatives

5G in Private Wireless Networks and CBRS

Transition to Cloud, Virtualized Platforms, and Edge Computing

Market Constraints Analysis

Costly Network Service Deployment

Vertical Focused Business Models

Global Spectrum Challenges

Technical Ambiguity in Air Interface Waveform Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

5G Apps and Service Ecosystem

5G Spectrum Evolution

5G 3GPP Releases

5G Commercial Service Trials

Market Driver Analysis

Market Constraints Analysis

5G Service Value Chain

5G Data vs. Service Revenue Analysis

3.0 5G Technology and Application Analysis

5G Service Provider

5G Communication Technology

5G Device Ecosystem

5G Enabling Technology

Network Slicing and MEC for QoS and QoE

Private Wireless Network: Licensed vs. Unlicensed Spectrum

Mobile Edge Computing

AI and Machine Learning

5G Network and Data Security

Smart City and Mission Critical Application

5G Industry Application

4.0 5G Business Services Company Analysis

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

