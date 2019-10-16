Global 5G Chipset Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring HiSilicon, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Spreadtrum

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market Summary: Core Findings, Recommendations, & Conclusions 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G chipsets are going to play a crucial role in the global deployment of 5G. Leading and few innovative vendors have already come up with their 5G chipset designs. However, the size of the demand or accurate forecast vis-a-vis the size of the shipments may not be ascertained today, the analyst's advice to key stakeholders would be to stay put and stock-ready by the end of this year.



The following are the key points discussed in the executive briefing of 5G Chipset Market Summary':

Current status of 5G chipset across categories such as ASIC, ASSP, RFIC, and FPGA

Current status of 5G chipset availability across different application

Key challenges for designing 5G chipsets

Projected market demand and price trend for 5G chipset

Companies Mentioned



HiSilicon

Huawei

Intel

MediaTek

Nokia

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung

Spreadtrum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46mzc7



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

