Global 5G Chipset Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring HiSilicon, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Spreadtrum
Oct 16, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market Summary: Core Findings, Recommendations, & Conclusions 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
5G chipsets are going to play a crucial role in the global deployment of 5G. Leading and few innovative vendors have already come up with their 5G chipset designs. However, the size of the demand or accurate forecast vis-a-vis the size of the shipments may not be ascertained today, the analyst's advice to key stakeholders would be to stay put and stock-ready by the end of this year.
The following are the key points discussed in the executive briefing of 5G Chipset Market Summary':
- Current status of 5G chipset across categories such as ASIC, ASSP, RFIC, and FPGA
- Current status of 5G chipset availability across different application
- Key challenges for designing 5G chipsets
- Projected market demand and price trend for 5G chipset
Companies Mentioned
- HiSilicon
- Huawei
- Intel
- MediaTek
- Nokia
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Samsung
- Spreadtrum
