Global 5G Chipsets Market 2023 to 2028: Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet & Broad Network Coverage and High Use of M2M Communication Technology Drives Growth

The 5G Chipsets market is projected to reach USD 81.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2028. This report covers key end-uses, namely, Telecommunication Infrastructure, Mobile Devices, Non-mobile Devices, and Automobiles.

The Modems segment is projected to grow at a sizable CAGR in the market during the forecast period

The modem or baseband processor converts the data to a signal that can be used to modulate the carrier frequency for transmission and vice versa.

A baseband processor is a chip in a device, such as a smartphone or a tablet, that handles cellular transmission. These are widely used in radio frequency (RF) and wireless communications. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US); MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan); and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the eminent 5G modem providers.

By end-use, the market for the automobile segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market

5G is expected to be crucial in transforming the automotive industry. It will develop new applications that are difficult to advance with the current generation of cellular technologies. 5G can allow system and application developers to offer a wide range of operations. Modern automobiles utilize vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), and vehicle-to-network (V2N) technologies.

It would further help develop other applications, such as automated driving, digital logistics, and intelligent navigation. 5G network provides fast connectivity at low latency. Moreover, the 5G network data transfer rate is higher than that of the previous generation. Hence, 5G will play an integral role in autonomous driving.

Europe to grow at the highest rate in the 5G Chipsets market

In collaboration with chip manufacturers, the European government aims to diversify its fabs and all parts of the semiconductor supply chain, including assembly and testing. They seek to move chipmaking out of the traditional strongholds (Asia Pacific region) into North America and Europe (Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and Norway). Europe has set ambitious targets to grow its chip manufacturing capacity from 9% (FY2020) to 20% (FY2030) over the same period.

The region comprises some key countries adopting Industry 4.0 and IoT and connected cars at a higher rate. The adoption of these technologies is mainly dependent on connectivity, and the 5G network is anticipated to play an integral role in developing the European market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet and Broad Network Coverage

High Use of M2M Communication Technology

Growing Mobile Data Traffic

Restraints

High Cost of 5G Chipsets for Mobile Devices

Opportunities

Rising Demand for 5G Network in Automobiles, Smart Cities, and Healthcare Sector

Emergence of Private 5G Networks to Address Wireless Communication Requirements in Industrial IoT

Challenges

Design Challenges for Rf Devices Operating at Higher Frequency

Case Study Analysis

US cellular Uses Ericsson'S 5G Mmwave Extended Range Fwa Services to Deliver High-Speed Broadband Services

Tusass and Ericsson Connected Greenland with 5G

Inseego's 5G Solutions Enhanced Digital Infrastructures of Smart Cities in Southern Europe

