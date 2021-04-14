Global 5G Consumer Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies Market Report 2021 with Case Studies for Verizon 5G Home, Zain Saudi Arabia, Globe Telecom At Home Air Fiber 5G

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Consumer Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"5G Consumer Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies", a global outlook report provides a status update on commercially-deployed consumer 5G use cases globally, focusing on 5G FWA and 5G eMBB. It also outlines the go-to-market strategies that telcos have adopted for their commercial 5G offers in terms of available plans, pricing, bundling and positioning.



Commercial 5G launches started in late 2018, building up momentum since April 2019 with a focus on two main use cases - 5G FWA & 5G eMBB.



The report is structured as follows:

Section 1: Introduction - 5G use cases; a snapshot of the different use cases enabled by 5G and a status update on the ones that have already been commercially launched.

Section 2: 5G commercial use cases, deployment drivers, & service provider activity - FWA & eMBB; this section analyzes specifically the key characteristics and deployment drivers of 5G FWA & 5G eMBB. It then maps the key commercial 5G launches globally and provides an update of service providers' commercial activity in the 5G eMBB and 5G FWA spaces.

Section 3: Telco 5G commercial go-to-market strategies across eMBB & FWA; focuses on telcos' 5G go-to-market strategies analysing telcos' commercial 5G tariffs, pricing strategies and VAS bundling approaches for 5G eMBB and 5G FWA.

Section 4: Key findings and recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to consider in their 5G go-to-market strategies.

Scope

eMBB and FWA are the first use cases for 5G. More advanced use cases will appear in markets where coverage is widespread, a large number of consumers have 5G smartphones and data speeds and latency are clearly superior to existing LTE networks.

Worldwide, 44 of the 120 commercial 5G operators have announced FWA services, according to the Global Suppliers Association. 5G eMBB services are now available in most regions globally.

As demand for mobile data grows almost exponentially, telcos are looking for 5G eMBB deployments to drive more network efficiency and support more robust connectivity - both in terms of user loads and data rates.

In some more mature 5G markets, such as South Korea , operators have moved to incorporate advanced applications such as AR/VR. 5G is also coming to fruition as the world faces a widespread pandemic that leaves users at home and away from entertainment and sporting events. Some 5G operators have jumped in to fill the gap with 5G-based applications and services.

Reasons to Buy

This global outlook report provides an examination of 5G eMBB and 5G FWA macro and deployment trends to help telecom operators harness the technology and related monetization levers to capture new revenue streams. The market is past pricing innovation. It is now in the early throws of developing 5G-focused services and applications.

The report's objective is to help inform global industry executives' decision-making process on 5G use cases' deployment and on 5G eMBB & FWA commercial go-to-market strategies.

The analysis of six commercial 5G plans across eMBB and FWA illustrate the findings of the report, providing best practices and insights into telecom operators' positioning strategies.

The report is designed for an executive-level audience, helping industry leaders gain knowledge into peer telcos' commercialized 5G propositions in order to effectively craft their 5G go-to-market & monetization strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Introduction

5G Capabilities and Use Cases, Deployment Drivers & Service Provider Activity FWA and eMBB

5G Capabilities and Initial Consumer Use Cases

Focus on 5G FWA: Key Characteristics

Focus on 5G FWA: Deployment Drivers

Focus on 5G FWA: Service Provider Activity

Focus on 5G eMBB: Key Characteristics and Deployment Drivers

Focus on 5G eMBB: Deployment Drivers

Focus on 5G eMBB: Service Provider Activity

Section 2: 5G Commercial Consumer Case Studies

Case Study for FWA: Verizon 5G Home

Case Study for FWA: Zain Saudi Arabia

Case Study for FWA: Globe Telecom At Home Air Fiber 5G

Early Innovation for eMBB: SK Telecom's Caller 2.0

Early Innovation for eMBB: EE and BT Sports

Early Innovation for eMBB: KT South Korea's GameBox Cloud Gaming Platform

Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings and Recommendations

