Global 5G Device Markets, 2021-2028: Device Ecosystem, Emerging Business Models, Value Chain Partner Analysis, 5G Mobility and 5G CPEDevices, Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Device Market by Form Factor, Use Case, Device Type (Mobility and CPE), Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government) and Frequency Bands 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 5G device market report provides analysis of the 5G device ecosystem, emerging business models, value chain partner analysis, 5G mobility and 5G CPE devices, opportunities by sector (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government) and anticipated application areas. The report also evaluates the competitive landscape including products and services of key device manufacturers, equipment producers, and service providers.

The report provides forecasts by 5G device form factors, sectors (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government), CPE and mobility (non-CPE) devices from 2021 - 2028.

The report also provides 5G device market sizing for unit shipments. The report takes into consideration the three major 5G use case categories: eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC as well as fixed wireless access solutions.

We predict that the combined economic impact of 5G will be more than USD $1.4 trillion by 2030. The top impacted countries will be the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK.

The US alone will be $525 billion with China representing the second most impacted country at $220 billion. Japan, Germany, and the UK will share USD $76 billion, USD $65 billion, and US $54 billion respectively. Much of this impact will be directly or indirectly related to the success of the 5G device market.

5G will support many different form factors including handhelds, hotspots, indoor and outdoor customer premise, IoT modules, USM terminals, dongles and adapters, home appliances, and others. This 5G device market report is broadly segmented by 5G mobility (non-CPE) and 5G CPE devices.

It is also segmented by frequency range including low-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave frequencies. In addition, the report is segmented by major market segments including consumer, enterprise, industrial and government.

Select Findings:

The 5G CPE device market alone will reach USD $177 billion by 2028

by 2028 The total number of 5G devices shipped will reach 1.8 billion by 2028

North America and the Asia Pacific region will lead the 5G device market

and the region will lead the 5G device market The combined 5G device market is poised to reach USD $382 billion by 2028

by 2028 Industrial device segment and handheld device segments will grow at the highest CAGR

Integration of 5G technologies with IoT systems will be a key 5G device market driver

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 5G Timeline and Device Evolution

2.2 5G Device Ecosystem

2.2.1 5G Devices

2.2.2 5G Infrastructure

2.3 5G Device Frequency Spectrum

2.4 5G Device Market Driver Analysis

2.5 5G Device Market Challenge Analysis

2.6 5G Device Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1 Device Manufacturers

2.6.2 Networking Equipment Manufacturers

2.6.3 Connectivity Service Providers

2.6.4 Industrial Grade Service Providers

2.6.5 Enterprises and Government

2.6.6 Home Users and Consumer Mobility

2.6.7 IoT Device and Module Providers

2.7 5G Device Business Model

2.7.1 OEM Model

2.7.2 Aftermarket Model

2.8 5G Service Provider

2.8.1 Carrier/MNO and Wireless OTT Service Providers

2.8.2 Enterprise vs. Industrial Service Providers

2.8.3 Satellite Network Operators

2.8.4 In-Building Wireless Service Providers

2.9 5G Device Regulatory Analysis

2.10 Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Landscape

2.11 5G Device Competitive Landscape

3.0 5G Device Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 5G Device Form Factor Analysis

3.1.1 Handheld Devices

3.1.2 Networking Devices

3.1.3 Portable Devices

3.1.4 Wearable Devices

3.1.5 Machine-Oriented Devices

3.1.6 Smart Home Devices

3.2 Mobile WiFi (Mi-Fi)

3.3 5G Device by Usage

3.3.1 Consumer Device

3.3.2 Enterprise Device

3.3.3 Industrial Device

3.3.4 Government Device

3.4 5G CPE Device

3.4.1 Indoor Devices

3.4.2 Outdoor Device

3.5 5G FWA CPE Device

3.6 5G Non-CPE Device

3.7 5G Device Application Analysis

3.7.1 App Based Application

3.7.2 Service Based Application

3.7.3 Process Based Application

3.7.4 Frequency Band Based Application

3.7.5 Industry Based Application

3.8 5G CPE Device Ecosystem

3.8.1 Competitive Landscape

3.8.2 Frequency Band Analysis

3.8.3 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

3.8.4 Market Price Analysis

3.8.5 Manufacturer Business Model

3.9 5G Communication Technology

3.9.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

3.9.2 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

3.9.3 Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

3.9.4 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

3.9.5 5G Network Development Cost

4.0 5G Device Ecosystem Analysis

4.1 Apple

4.2 AT&T

4.3 BBK Electronics

4.4 Marvell (Cavium)

4.5 Casa Systems

4.6 Cisco

4.7 Ericsson

4.8 Fujitsu

4.9 Google

4.10 Huawei

4.11 Intel

4.12 Keysight

4.13 KT Corporation

4.14 Leapfrog Enterprises

4.15 MACOM Technology

4.16 Mediatek

4.17 Motorola

4.18 Movandi

4.19 NEC

4.20 Netgear

4.21 Nokia Network

4.22 NTT DoCoMo

4.23 Pivotal Commware

4.24 Qorvo

4.25 Qualcomm

4.26 Samsung

4.27 Singtel

4.28 SK Telecom

4.29 Sprint Corporation

4.30 Telenor

4.31 T-Mobile

4.32 Verizon Communications

4.33 Vodafone

4.34 Wistron NeWeb Corporation

4.35 Xiaomi

4.36 ZTE

4.37 Analog Devices

4.38 Comba Telecom

4.39 Coolpad US

4.40 HMD Global

4.41 Honor

4.42 Inseego Corp

4.43 Mavenir

4.44 Oppo

4.45 Siklu Communication

4.46 Unisoc

4.47 US Mobile

4.48 Xfinity Mobile

4.49 Mint Mobile

4.50 Tesco Mobile

4.51 Voxi

4.52 BT Mobile

4.53 Airlinq

5.0 5G Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2028

5.1 5G Device Market 2021 - 2028

5.1.1 Global 5G Device Market

5.1.2 Global 5G Device Market by Form Factor

5.1.3 Global 5G Device Market by Segment

5.1.4 Global 5G Device Market by CPE vs. Non-CPE Device

5.1.5 Global 5G Device Market by Frequency Band

5.1.6 Global 5G Device Market by Region

5.2 5G Device Unit Shipments 2021 - 2028

5.2.1 Global 5G Device Unit Shipment

5.2.2 Global 5G Device Unit Shipment by Form Factor

5.2.3 Global 5G Device Unit Shipment by Segment

5.2.4 Global 5G Device Unit Shipment by CPE vs. Non-CPE Device

5.2.5 Global 5G Device Unit Shipment by Frequency Band

5.2.6 Global 5G Device Unit Shipment by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

