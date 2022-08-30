Global 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Major Development and Adoption Challenges that TIMs Face in their Commercialization

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Materials Technologies for Thermal Management in 5G Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the emerging developments and advances in materials technology to improve and mitigate thermal management issues in 5G devices, highlights the need for thermal management solutions such as thermal interface materials (TIMs) in 5G devices, and discusses the major development and adoption challenges that TIMs face in their commercialization.

All 5G devices comprise radio units, active antennas, and other components with greater density in smaller spaces. This arrangement of high-power components necessitates greater energy consumption, generating more heat. The increased heat can cause components to burn out, significantly impacting the whole network.

Also, the overheating of these devices can result in performance drops or device failure, causing network issues, outages, and downtime. As this issue can significantly affect users' personal and professional lives, ensuring efficient heat dissipation in 5G devices is important.

Material technologies with superior capabilities for 5G devices' thermal management come with significant tradeoffs. For instance, acrylics that form stronger bonds soften at high temperatures. This scenario creates the demand for new material technologies in thermal management that can offer attractive properties and undergo manufacturing at high volumes.

TIMs can improve heat transfer and dissipate heat out of electronic devices. TIMs generally stay between heat-generating components and heat sinks or dissipating devices.

The different forms of TIMs this research covers include:

Thermally conductive adhesives

Phase change materials (PCMs)

Thermal gap fillers

Thermal tapes

Thermal grease

Others (thermal interface coatings, thermally conductive hardware (TCH), and graphite pads)

Main topics covered:

Current scenario in 5G infrastructure - commercial availability, trends across regions

Important factors driving the adoption of TIMs

Technology analysis and need for thermal management

Stakeholder activities in materials for thermal management of 5G devices

Patent analysis of materials for thermal management of 5G devices

Growth opportunities for materials in thermal management of 5G devices

Key focus areas include:

The need for effective thermal management in 5G devices

Overview of factors driving the demand for TIMs

Technology analysis of top materials in the fabrication of TIMs

Comparative assessment of different types of materials in TIMs across various parameters, such as thermal conductivity, electrical resistivity, and thermal expansion coefficient

Different types of TIMs, their TRL, benefits, drawbacks, and leading stakeholders

Patent analysis of different types of TIMs

Growth opportunities for material developers in thermal management systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Materials Technologies for Thermal Management in 5G Devices

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Context and Key Questions the Research Answers

Scope of Research

Key Findings

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Factors Causing the Paradigm Shift in Mobile Communications - 4G to 5G

Availability of 5G Globally

Current State of 5G Devices Globally

Efforts to Increase the Development of 5G Applications

Top Vendors from China Dominating the 5G Devices Ecosystem

Mapping of Operator Investments in 5G Networks

Stakeholders Driving 5G Adoption Across Industries

Product Development, Launch, and Acquisition Vital for Facilitating Development in 5G Devices

Global Funding and Investment Activities in Thermal Management Solutions on the Rise

Need for Effective Thermal Management for 5G Devices

TIMs Able to Resolve Engineering Challenges in 5G Devices

4. Technologies for Effective Thermal Management

Importance of TIMs

Polymers as the Most Common Base Matrix/Material in TIMs

Nanomaterials' High Thermal Conductivity Gaining Traction in TIMs

High Mechanical Strength, Operating Temperature, and Low Thermal Expansion Driving Demand for Ceramic-based TIMs

Low Cost, Easy Availability, and High Thermal Conductivity of Metals Positively Influencing Its Adoption Rate in TIMs

Composites to Deliver Greater Thermal Efficiency Than Conventional Silicon-based Materials

Silicone Is the Most Widely Used Polymer Due to High Thermal Conductivity

High Thermal Conductivity of Nanomaterials and Metals Is a Key Parameter for Adoption in TIMs

Electrical Resistivity of Ceramics Is Key Parameter for Adoption in TIMs

Comparative Assessment of Various Material Classes in TIMs

Thermally Conductive Adhesives Ideal Alternative to Soldering Applications

High Flowability Supporting Demand for Thermal Greases

PCMs to Offer Better Functionalities than Thermal Grease

Thermal Gap Filler Pads Cleaner to Use Than Thermal Pastes and Easier to Remove Than Thermal Adhesives

Easy Handling and Low Cost Driving Demand for Thermal Tapes

Others: Thermal Interface Coatings, Hardware, and Pads

Comparative Assessment of Various Forms of TIMs

Mapping of Different Material Classes to Recommended Form and Devices

Application Outlook of Different Forms of TIMs across Various Industries

5. IP Analysis for Thermal Management of 5G Devices

United States Leading in Patent Filing for Thermal Management Technologies (2017-2021)

Stagnant Growth for PCMs and Downward Trend for Thermal Tapes During 2017-2021

End-use Industries Driving Increasing Research Activities in the Gap Fillers and Thermal Grease Fields

Increasing Focus on Sustainability Vital across Patent Filing in Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Thermal Grease as the Most Researched Form and Polymer as the Most Researched Material During 2017-2021

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Adoption of Ceramics Material Technologies for Better Thermal Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Collaborations across Different Stakeholders in Value Chain for Technology Advancement

Growth Opportunity 3: Using Material Informatics to Accelerate the Search for Novel Materials for Thermal Management

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

