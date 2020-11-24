Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Was Valued at USD 503 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 86,669 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 135.9%

The growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to be driven by the increased wireless network capacity and high speed offered by high-frequency millimeter waves. Millimeter waves occupy a relatively unused portion of the electromagnetic spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz, which offers excellent throughput and increased capacity.



The 5G fixed wireless access technology provides large bandwidth, high resolution, low interference, cost-efficiency, and high security, as well as enables the development of miniaturized components for use in several commercial applications. 5G fixed wireless access is expanding to fixed communication, medicine, remote sensing, and consumer electronics applications. This includes the use of millimeter waves for IPTV, a prospective replacement of the

Wi-Fi Alliance standards (802.11n) and wireless video transmission.

It is possible to achieve data rates up to 10 Gbps with millimeter waves, which enables the transfer of high-definition video files from a PC or laptop to a video monitor or an HDTV screen wirelessly. In December 2019, CommScope (US) announced that it has added support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G new radio wireless connectivity to its NVG558 FWA gateway platform, which will enhance the capability of network operators to deliver triple-play services with the NVG500 series of advanced xDSL, PON, and fixed wireless access gateways.

Additionally, millimeter waves open up the spectrum and reduce the congestion in the existing radio spectrum. Presently, the impact of this driver is medium on the 5G fixed wireless access market but is expected to be high during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has impacted the investments in 5G FWA.

The COVID-19 spread has slowed down the investments in 5G fixed wireless owing to delay in 5G rollout plans by telecommunication operators. The commercial sector, which includes hospitality, real estate, and retail, is severely impacted by this pandemic as governments of several countries worldwide have announced complete nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread.



This has resulted in the suspension of operations in retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, and construction activities. However, the impact of COVID-19 on 5G used in these sectors is not high as most facilities in these sectors rely on wired communication technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

4.2 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Application

4.3 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market in Apac, by Offering and Country

4.4 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surged Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage with Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

5.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Machine-To-Machine and Internet of Things

5.2.1.3 Surged Use of Millimeter-Wave Technology in 5G Fixed Wireless Access

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Infrastructure Costs and Possibility of Revenue Reduction for Telecommunication Companies

5.2.2.2 Adverse Impact of Millimeter-Wave Frequency Circuitries on Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for 5G Fixed Wireless Access Networks from Different Industries

5.2.3.2 Surged Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Services

5.2.3.3 Increased Focus on Development of 5G Networks

5.2.3.4 Strategic Partnerships Among Platform and Hardware Providers, Mobile Operators, and System Integrators in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Heat Dissipation in Mimo Systems

5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues Between Traditional and 5G Networks

5.2.4.3 Inter-Cell Interference

5.2.4.4 Limited Range of Millimeter Waves

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 5G Hardware Providers

5.4.2 5G Network Infrastructure and Platform Providers

5.4.3 System Integrators

5.4.4 End-users

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Case Studies of 5G Deployments

5.6 Investments in Research and Development Activities Related to 5G Technology and Its Field Trials

5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.8 5G Ecosystem

5.8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Ecosystem

5.8.2 Component Manufacturers

5.8.3 Oem

5.8.4 Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturers

5.8.5 Mobile Network Operators

5.9 5G Patents Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Market Regulations

6 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Customer Premises Equipment

6.2.2 Access Units

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Increased Use of Consumer Electronic Devices and B2B Communication Leading to Rise in Demand for Data Services

7 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Operating Frequency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sub-6 Ghz

7.2.1 Sub-6 Ghz Band Offers Amalgamation of Coverage and Capacity Benefits

7.3 24 Ghz-39 Ghz

7.3.1 Use of 24 Ghz-39 Ghz Operating Frequency for Short-Range Applications in Crowded Downtown Areas

7.4 Above 39 Ghz

7.4.1 Above 39 Ghz Frequency Band to be Used for Point-To-Point and Point-To-Multipoint Satellite Operations

8 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Demography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Urban

8.2.1 5G Fixed Wireless Access Enables Transmission of High-Bandwidth 5G Signals in Urban Areas Without Indoor Fiber-Laying

8.3 Semi-Urban

8.3.1 Semi-Urban Segment Accounted for Largest Share of 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market in 2019

8.4 Rural

8.4.1 Difficult Terrains Lead to Increased Deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless Access in Rural Areas

9 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Increased Requirement of High-Speed Broadband Networks to Contribute to Market Growth

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Launch of Several Commercial 5G Networks in Recent Times

9.4 Industrial

9.4.1 Oil and Gas

9.4.2 Mining

9.4.3 Utility

9.4.4 Others

9.5 Government

9.5.1 Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure Systems Used in Smart City Projects to Contribute to Market Growth

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Market Developments

12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Pervasive

12.2.3 Participant

12.2.4 Emerging Leader

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

12.4 Company Profiles

12.4.1 Key Players

12.4.1.1 Nokia

12.4.1.2 Samsung Electronics

12.4.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.4.1.4 Ericsson

12.4.1.5 Mimosa Networks, Inc.

12.4.1.6 Siklu Communication

12.4.1.7 Verizon Communications Inc.

12.4.1.8 Inseego

12.4.1.9 Vodafone

12.4.1.10 Cablefree

12.4.2 Other Key Players

12.4.2.1 Gemtek

12.4.2.2 Arqiva

12.4.2.3 Cellular South, Inc. (C Spire)

12.4.2.4 Orange S.A.

12.4.2.5 At&T

12.4.2.6 Telus Corporation

12.4.2.7 Telefonica S.A.

12.4.2.8 Three Broadband

12.4.2.9 Swisscom

12.4.2.10 Hrvatski Telekom

12.4.2.11 D-Link Corporation

12.4.2.12 Netgear

12.4.2.13 Zte Corporation

12.4.2.14 Sunrise Communications Ag

12.4.2.15 Optus

