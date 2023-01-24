Global 5G Implementation and Optimization Market Report 2023-2028: Evaluate Leading Vendors in this Space as Well as Service Provider Initiatives for 5G Implementation and Optimization

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Implementation and Optimization Market by System Integration, Network Implementation, Radio Frequency and Network Testing and Optimization 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the market for 5G implementation and optimization for mobile network operators, private networks and integration between public and non-public systems. It analyzes use cases by category for 5G implementation optimization services such as system integration, network implementation, radio frequency testing and protocol testing, mobile network optimization, and other services.

The report evaluates leading vendors in this space as well as service provider initiatives for 5G implementation and optimization. The report provides comparative analysis, opportunity assessments and use case analysis for each industry vertical for all major market opportunities.

These include connected factories, autonomous vehicles, smart transportation systems, remote machine operation, mission critical applications such as disaster recovery, cloud robotics and many more with analysis with forecasts from 2023 through 2028.

Select Report Findings:

The overall market will reach $8.46 billion globally by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.6%

globally by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.6% 5G outsourced laboratory testing and optimization market will reach to $1.2 billion by 2028

by 2028 Managed services in support of network operators will account for nearly $3.2 billion by 2028

by 2028 North America and Asia will be market leaders by 5G support service revenue followed by Europe through 2028

and will be market leaders by 5G support service revenue followed by through 2028 Key market verticals in the 5G B2B space include smart cities and transportation, manufacturing, enterprise automation, and healthcare

Integration between public and private networks will be a key market opportunity as non-public networks accelerate for enterprise and industrial customers

The 5G business services market will be a very important consideration for 5G implementation and optimization as private wireless networks. This includes fixed wireless WAN connectivity for business-owned networks as well as carrier turn-key solutions involving both 5G and edge computing deployments.

Communication service providers will position turn-key offerings as a "future-proof" alternative to enterprise and industrial customer network ownership. Part of this turn-key value proposition is carrier managed services as opposed to the business customer managing in-house and/or hiring a third party for network and/or application management.

However, some business and government customers will indeed choose to deploy and operate their own private wireless networks, relying upon carriers in these scenarios only for network-as-a-service based WAN access to connect private wireless networks to the public network. For these use cases, enterprise and industrial customers will not require any other 5G business services market offerings.

Instead, they will only require connectivity and communications with the public communications service provider (e.g., no computing) and may utilize their own computational infrastructure. In these scenarios, the enterprise or industrial customer will manage their own edge computing dependent apps, or more likely, hire their own third-party team to manage on their behalf.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining 5G Services

2.1.1 Managed vs. Professional Services

2.1.2 Enterprise vs. Industrial Service Provider

2.2 5G Timeline and Spectrum Overview

2.3 5G Data vs. Service Revenue Analysis

2.3.1 Video vs. Apps Data Consumption

2.4 5G Market Dynamics

2.4.1 Growth Driver Analysis

2.4.2 Market Constraints Analysis

2.5 5G Service Value Chain

2.5.1 UE and Hardware Manufacturers

2.5.2 Connectivity Solution Providers

2.5.3 IoT Application and OTT Solution Provider

2.5.4 Mobility and Analytics Solution Providers

2.5.5 Enterprise, Government, and Industrial Plant

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 5G Technology Overview

3.1.1 Communication Technology

3.1.1.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband

3.1.1.2 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications

3.1.1.3 Reliability Sensitive Apps

3.1.1.4 Massive Machine-Type Communications

3.1.1.5 Fixed Wireless Access

3.1.2 Enabling Technology

3.1.2.1 5G New Radio Technology

3.1.2.2 Massive MIMO

3.1.2.3 Cognitive Radio Capabilities

3.1.2.4 Self-Organizing Networks

3.1.2.5 Visible Light Communications

3.1.2.6 C-RAN Architecture

3.1.2.7 Heterogeneous Networks

3.1.2.8 H-CRAN Solution

3.1.2.9 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing

3.1.2.10 SDN and NFV Technology

3.1.2.11 Software Defined Radio

3.1.2.12 Satellite Solutions and Interoperability

3.1.2.13 Network Slicing and MEC for QoS and QoE

3.1.2.14 Mobile/Multi-Access Edge Computing

3.1.2.15 AI and Machine Learning

3.2 5G Service Solution Analysis

3.2.1 System Integration and Deployment Service

3.2.2 Network Implementation and Testing Service

3.2.3 Mobile Network Optimization Solution

3.2.4 Maintenance and Support Service

3.2.5 Strategic Consulting

3.3 5G Service Investment: Techniques to Achieve ROI

3.3.1 Building Foundation or Groundwork

3.3.2 Develop Use Cases

3.3.3 Transforming Organisation

3.3.4 Ensuring ROI

3.4 5G Outsource Laboratory Testing and Optimization

3.5 Standalone vs. Non-Standalone Deployment

3.6 5G Service Application in Vertical Industries

3.6.1 Automotive and Aerospace

3.6.2 Smart Building

3.6.3 Energy and Utility

3.6.4 Healthcare

3.6.5 Manufacturing

3.6.6 Government, Defense, and Public Safety

3.6.7 Media and Entertainment

3.6.8 Retail and Electronics

3.6.9 Transportation and Logistics

3.6.10 Sports and Sporting Teams

3.6.11 Banking, Finance and Insurance

3.6.12 Education

3.6.13 Agriculture

3.6.14 Telecommunication and IT

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 AT&T Inc.

4.2 Airtel

4.3 BT Group

4.4 China Mobile

4.5 China Telecom

4.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

4.7 KT Corporation

4.8 NTT DoCoMo

4.9 Saudi Telecom Company

4.10 SK Telecom

4.11 Sprint Corporation

4.12 Telstra

4.13 Verizon

4.14 Vodafone Group

4.15 Telenor

4.16 T-Mobile USA

4.17 Swisscom

4.18 Telecom Italia

4.19 Orange SA

4.20 KDDI Corporation

4.21 Softbank Group

4.22 SingTel

4.23 Telefonica

4.24 Rakuten (Viber)

4.25 Tencent

4.26 Ribbon Communications

4.27 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)

4.28 Cisco Systems

4.29 Huawei Technologies

4.30 Ericsson

4.31 Qualcomm

4.32 Intel Corporation

4.33 NEC Corporation

4.34 Ciena Corporation

4.35 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.36 HPE

4.37 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

4.38 Gemalto

4.39 Marvell (Cavium)

4.40 Keysight Technologies

4.41 Airlinq

4.42 Telus Communication

4.43 Oracle Corporation

4.44 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

4.45 Etisalat

4.46 Mavenir

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global 5G Service Market 2023 - 2028

5.1.1 Global 5G Service Market by Solution Type

5.1.2 Global 5G Service Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.3 Global 5G Service Market by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Device Manufacturers

6.15 Social Media Companies

6.16 Workplace Solution Providers

6.17 Automation System Providers

6.18 Enterprises and Governments

6.19 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

