Global 5G in Defense Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Disruptors, Ecosystem, Technology, Use Cases, Industry Trends, Patent Registrations, Competitive Landscape

The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 665 million in 2022 to USD 2,487 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the Higher network speed, lower latency in 5G, and growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of 5G in the defense market.



The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia OYJ (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).



The COVID-19 epidemic disrupted global economic conditions, particularly the implementation of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies such as 5G in the military. Due to severe economic conditions and disruptions in the supply chain of crucial components, the development and testing of 5G technologies for the defense industry have been halted.

The pandemic had a minor impact on communication system providers and operators due to delays in spectrum auctions, delays in regulatory timeframes, a restricted workforce for network roll-out, decreased capital and operational expenditures, and a reduction in technical improvements. However, several nations, such as the US and China, have made major investments in the implementation of 5G technology in the defense industry.



By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment projected to dominate 5G in the defense market during the forecast period

Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure.



By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.

By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.



North America is projected to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market.

5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain.

With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.



Competitive Landscape

Premium Insights

Increasing Budget Allocations for R&D of 5G Network Drives Market Growth

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (Asic) Chipset Segment to Lead 5G in Defense Market During Forecast Period

High Segment to Lead 5G in Defense Market During Forecast Period

Japan to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Autonomous and Connected Devices

Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving Way for Advanced Wireless Networks

Higher Network Speed and Lower Latency in 5G

Demand for Information Processing for Big Data Analytics

Transition from On-Premises Legacy Systems to Cloud-Based Solutions

Restraints

Lack of Standards and Protocols for Use of 5G

High Cost Involved in 5G Infrastructure Deployment

Cybersecurity Threats to 5G Network

Opportunities

Growth of IoT

Increased Defense Budgets of Different Countries for Unmanned Systems

Technological Advancements in 5G Network

Upsurge in Business Use Cases Across Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Government Sectors

Challenges

Heat Dissipation in Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple Output (Mimo)

Inter-Cell Interference Management

Issues Related to Spectrum Allocation

Security Concerns on Collaboration with 5G Suppliers

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for 5G in Defense Market

5G in Defense Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-Users

Technology Analysis

Portable & Transportable 5G Base Stations

Non-Standalone 5G Network

Standalone 5G Network

Use Case Analysis

Use Case: Automated Industrial Drones

Use Case: 5G Emergency Rescue Platform

Use Case: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Use Case: Critical Communications (CC) and Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Use Case: Massive Internet of Things (MIoT)

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Wi-Fi

Wimax

Small Cell Network

LTE Network

Multefire

Private 5G

Increased Bandwidth to Deliver Uninterrupted Availability, Reliability, and Security

Impact of Megatrends

Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (MBMM) Antenna

AI and Cognitive Applications

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Innovations and Patent Registrations

