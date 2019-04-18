Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2019-2025 Featuring AT&T, Verizon, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei, Samsung, and Qualcomm

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Focus on Communication Infrastructure (RAN, Core Network, Transport Network), Spectrum Band (Low, Medium, High), and Application Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a detailed market analysis including an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and growth trends mapped across core network, radio access network, application, and region. The market is segmented based on communication infrastructure (radio access network, core network, and transport network), application areas, and regional presence. The harmonized spectrum allocation coupled with the device availability, is one of the pressing matters to be looked upon in the current scenario. The effort to deliver such solutions, along with the growing application across various verticals, is acting as one of the major drivers for the global 5G infrastructure market.



The surging demand from various applications such as healthcare, industrial, and automotive, along with continuously evolving Internet of Things market, have been identified as the key opportunities that could escalate the market growth in the coming years. However, fiber backhaul connectivity, spectrum allocation, and device availability continue to remain the pain points of the market.



The communication infrastructure chapter is the result of a comprehensive and rigorous research. The chapter is divided into three broader categories including radio access network, core network, and transport network. The information supplied in the report includes key market players, market size, key restraints, and growth opportunities.



The extensive trials and 5G use cases have indicated a plethora of application areas including remote machinery, smartphones and tablets, autonomous driving, intelligent navigation, and telemedicine, among others. The report provides an exhaustive application analysis including the market statistics for different verticals, such as consumer electronics, and automotive, and enumerates various use cases with a futuristic roadmap for each industry vertical.



Being an extensive research study on the leading as well as developing regions in the 5G infrastructure market, such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, the report provides the market statistics, drivers, challenges, and opportunities across these regions.



The report also formulates the entire supply chain of the market, along with industry trends of 5G infrastructure hardware components, technologies, and fiber network with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps, and market dynamics. Some of the key players identified in the report are AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

How the drivers and growth inhibitors are expected to shape the outlook of the market?

How the trials and government initiatives are anticipated to influence the 5G infrastructure market?

How the industry standards and collaborations are expected to impact the growth of 5G market?

What are different use cases and roll out models for the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period?

How the core network technologies under the communication infrastructure segment of 5G market is expected to perform by 2025?

Which sub-segment among the radio access network (RAN), core network, and transport network of the communication infrastructure segment is projected to drive the 5G infrastructure market?

Among the automotive, energy and utilities, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, which is going to dominate the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to lead the global 5G infrastructure market by 2025?

How the key players are influencing the 5G infrastructure market?

What are the differentiating features of the key players present in the ecosystem?

How are the key players in chipset manufacturers, network partners, and network operators influencing the 5G infrastructure market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 A Shift from Hardware to Software in the Communication Network

1.1.2 Growing Demand for High Speed and Large Network Coverage

1.1.3 Increasing Data Traffic and Demand from End-Consumers

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Deployment of small cells

1.2.2 Fiber backhaul Availability

1.2.3 Spectrum allocation and device availability

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) and Compatibility of 5G Networks

1.3.2 Surging Demand from Different Applications



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2 Market Ranking of Key Players



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Field Trial and Government-led Initiatives for 5G Infrastructure

3.2.1 R&D Initiatives

3.2.2 Field-trial activities

3.3 Prototype 5G Infrastructure Use Cases and Rollout-Models

3.3.1 5G enabled Use Cases

3.4 Industry Standards and Collaborations

3.5 Evolution of Telecom Network

3.5.1 5G Timeline

3.5.2 5G Technology Roadmap: Current and Upcoming Technologies



4 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Radio Access Network (RAN)

4.3.1 Base Station

4.3.1.1 Small Cell

4.3.1.1.1 Femto Cell

4.3.1.1.2 Pico Cell

4.3.1.1.3 Micro Cell

4.3.1.2 Macro Cell

4.3.2 Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

4.4 Core Network

4.4.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

4.4.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

4.4.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

4.4.4 Fog Computing

4.4.5 Network Slicing

4.5 Transport Network



5 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Spectrum Type

5.1 Sub-1 GHz

5.2 1-6 GHz

5.3 Above 6 GHz



6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market (by Application)

6.1 Automotive

6.1.1 Autonomous Driving

6.1.2 Digital Logistics

6.1.3 Intelligent Navigation

6.2 Energy and Utilities

6.2.1 Smart Grid

6.2.2 Smart Metering

6.3 Industrial

6.3.1 Machine-to-Machine Communication

6.3.2 Remote Machinery

6.4 Consumer Electronics

6.4.1 Smartphones and Tablets

6.4.2 Augmented and Virtual Reality Devices

6.5 Others



7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 Japan

7.2.3 South Korea

7.2.4 India

7.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 The U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Sweden

7.3.5 Russia

7.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 North America

7.4.1 The U.S.

7.4.2 Canada

7.4.3 Mexico

7.5 Rest-of-the-World

7.5.1 South America

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa



8 Company Profiles



AT&T INC.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

NTT Docomo, Inc.

Nokia

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vsc4g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

