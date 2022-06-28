Global 5G Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report 2022: 5G Services, Architecture of 5G, 5G Based Services, Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investing in 5G - An Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is unique among 5G reports - it is specifically focused on the investor and/or the investor advisor.



The entire first section of the report (nearly half of the report) is devoted to questions of investment. The following companies are profiled with 5G activities, financials, and 5G positioning in the investment sections:



T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Dish Network, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, BBK Electronics, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola/Lenovo, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Intel.



The technology/marketing sections detail the architecture on several different levels to make the information usable for anyone from an investor adviser to a highly trained engineer. Forecasts are provided for capital expenditures, traffic growth deployment rates and several other items of interest.



These questions and others concerning the technical and marketing aspects of 5G services are answered in this report. Some of the questions about investment have to be answered in the context of a particular investors' circumstances, but this report will provide the data to intelligently make those decisions.

In addition, all of the normally expected technical/marketing information points (architecture, forecasts, deployment scenarios, etc.) are included in this massive (nearly 100 figures and well over 130 pages) report.

Questions like the following are answered:

I don't understand 5G; can you explain it to me?

How is 5G different from what we now have? Why change?

How do I invest in 5G services?

What companies are involved?

Do I want to invest in 5G?

Are some companies better targets than others?

What is different about 5G anyway?

Why are the carriers all pushing 5G so hard?

Who is going to benefit from 5G?

Key Topics Covered:

Investing in 5G - An Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report

5G - IS it An Investment Opportunity?

Introduction

5G Situation Today

What's going on?

1. What Is 5G?



The Generations (G's) of Mobile Service

1st Generation (1G)

2nd Generation (2G)

4th Generation (4G)

LTE Advanced (4G LTE)

5th Generation (5G)

Nature of 5G

5G Frequency Plans

Importance of Frequency Differences

Millimeter-wave 5G

Mid-band 5G

Low-band 5G

Carriers' Implementations

T-Mobile Implementation

AT&T Implementation

Verizon Implementation

Rationale for 5G

2. Investment Opportunities in 5G Based Services



Major Carriers- Investment Opportunities

T-Mobile

T-Mobile US 5G Deployment Status as of 1-2022

Verizon

Verizon 5G Deployment Status

AT&T

AT&T 5G Deployment Status

Carrier Capital Requirements for 5G

What Investments Are Involved in Infrastructure?

Spectrum

Cell Site Work and Additions

Transmission

Network Core

Support Systems

How Much Capital Will be Required for 5G?

Background

Recent Past Capital Expenditures

Current and Future Plans for 5G Capital Budgets

The 5G Major Carrier Market for Investments - Comments

for Investments - Comments Smaller Carriers Investment Possibilities

US Cellular

Dish Network

Phone Manufacturer Investment Opportunities

Top Individual Phone Manufactures Investment Opportunities

Apple

Apple Financials of Interest

Samsung

Huawei

Xiaomi

BBK Electronics/OPPO/Vivo

OPPO

Vivo

Motorola/Lenovo

Operating Systems

iOS

Android

Smartphone Modems

Qualcomm Snapdragon

Qualcomm Financials

Apple iPhone Modem

Huawei Balong 5G01

The 5G Phone Manufacturer Market for Investments - Comments

5G Network Equipment Manufactures - Investment Opportunities

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia

ZTE

Samsung

Chip Set Vendors

Intel

Qualcomm

Samsung

Apple

Huawei

5G Network Equipment Manufactures Investments - Comments

3. Architecture of 5G



Basic Architecture

5G Infrastructure Components

Phones

Antenna and Towers

Small Cell Antennas

MIMO

MIMO and 5G

Massive MIMO Spectrum Multiplying Advantage

5G Radios

Fiber and Back-haul

Verizon Fiber Plan for 5G

5G Network Cooperation

Location Types of 5G

Stationary

Mobile

4. What Are the Characteristics of 5G Services?

Higher Capacity

Higher Data Rate

Lower Latency

Massive Device Connectivity

Reduced Costs

Consistent Quality of Experience Provisioning

Developmental Needs

Interior Penetration of mmWave

Infrastructure Deployment Aids

Support Systems

5. 5G Forecasts

Forecast Deployment Scenario

2019

2020

2021

2022 and Later

Timeline

Capital Forecast for 5G

Individual Area Forecasts

Mobile Traffic Forecast

US Mobile Carriers Forecast

5G Penetration Forecast - US

Smartphone Growth Forecast for 5G - the US

5G Phone Introduction Plans

5G US Penetration Forecast - Phones

Major Use Cases of 5G - Penetration Forecast

IoT - Internet of Things - 5G Penetration Forecast

Autonomous Vehicles 0 5G Penetration Forecast

Forecast Network Impact of Autonomous Vehicles and IoT

Over-Build Forecast

Forecast Summary

Traffic:

US Mobile Carriers:

Phones:

5G Penetration:

IoT:

Autonomous Vehicles:

Overbuild/ Cross-Boundary:

Appendix I - History of Generations of cellular Phones in the USA



History of Cellular Phones in the US

What are the Generations?

1st Generation

1G Standards

2nd Generation

2G Standards

3rd Generation

High-Speed Downlink Packet Access -

3GPP Long Term Evolution, the Precursor of LTE Advanced

Evolved HSPA

3G Standards

4th Generation

LTE Advanced

MIMO

4G Standards

5th Generation

5G Standards

Appendix II. Major Use Cases for 5G: IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, Overbuild



IoT - The Internet of Things

Availability of a Network for Connection - a Major Problem with IoT

Cellular IoT Connections Explained: NB-IoT vs. LTE-M vs. 5G and More

How did Cellular IoT come to Be?

Cellular IoT is meant to meet the requirements of low-power, long-range applications.

Cat-1

Cat-0

Cat-M1/Cat-M/LTE-M

NB-IoT/Cat-M2

EC-GSM (formerly EC-EGPRS)

5G as an IoT Connection Solution

How Does 5G Enable IoT?

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles Benefits

Current Versions of Autonomy

Issues with Autonomous Development

Safety

Business Case

Availability of a Network for Interconnection

Overbuild - 5G as a Major Competitive Tool

Overbuilding

Cross-Boundary Service

Competitive Implications

Appendix III - List of US Cellular Carriers



Contiguous US and Hawaii ]

] Alaska

Appendix IV - Traffic Statistics Relationships

SONET/SDH Data Rates

Appendix V Data Traffic Fundamentals



Internet Traffic Calculations

Bits and Bytes

Transfer Rate

Busy Hour Traffic

Protocol Efficiencies

Statistical Multiplexing

Peaking

Appendix VI The Lightwave Network



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymgfv5

