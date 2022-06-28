Global 5G Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report 2022: 5G Services, Architecture of 5G, 5G Based Services, Forecasts

Jun 28, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investing in 5G - An Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is unique among 5G reports - it is specifically focused on the investor and/or the investor advisor.
The entire first section of the report (nearly half of the report) is devoted to questions of investment. The following companies are profiled with 5G activities, financials, and 5G positioning in the investment sections:
T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Dish Network, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, BBK Electronics, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola/Lenovo, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Intel.
The technology/marketing sections detail the architecture on several different levels to make the information usable for anyone from an investor adviser to a highly trained engineer. Forecasts are provided for capital expenditures, traffic growth deployment rates and several other items of interest.
These questions and others concerning the technical and marketing aspects of 5G services are answered in this report. Some of the questions about investment have to be answered in the context of a particular investors' circumstances, but this report will provide the data to intelligently make those decisions.
In addition, all of the normally expected technical/marketing information points (architecture, forecasts, deployment scenarios, etc.) are included in this massive (nearly 100 figures and well over 130 pages) report.
Questions like the following are answered:
- I don't understand 5G; can you explain it to me?
- How is 5G different from what we now have? Why change?
- How do I invest in 5G services?
- What companies are involved?
- Do I want to invest in 5G?
- Are some companies better targets than others?
- What is different about 5G anyway?
- Why are the carriers all pushing 5G so hard?
- Who is going to benefit from 5G?
Key Topics Covered:
- Investing in 5G - An Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report
- 5G - IS it An Investment Opportunity?
- Introduction
- 5G Situation Today
- What's going on?
1. What Is 5G?
- The Generations (G's) of Mobile Service
- 1st Generation (1G)
- 2nd Generation (2G)
- 4th Generation (4G)
- LTE Advanced (4G LTE)
- 5th Generation (5G)
- Nature of 5G
- 5G Frequency Plans
- Importance of Frequency Differences
- Millimeter-wave 5G
- Mid-band 5G
- Low-band 5G
- Carriers' Implementations
- T-Mobile Implementation
- AT&T Implementation
- Verizon Implementation
- Rationale for 5G
2. Investment Opportunities in 5G Based Services
- Major Carriers- Investment Opportunities
- T-Mobile
- T-Mobile US 5G Deployment Status as of 1-2022
- Verizon
- Verizon 5G Deployment Status
- AT&T
- AT&T 5G Deployment Status
- Carrier Capital Requirements for 5G
- What Investments Are Involved in Infrastructure?
- Spectrum
- Cell Site Work and Additions
- Transmission
- Network Core
- Support Systems
- How Much Capital Will be Required for 5G?
- Background
- Recent Past Capital Expenditures
- Current and Future Plans for 5G Capital Budgets
- The 5G Major Carrier Market for Investments - Comments
- Smaller Carriers Investment Possibilities
- US Cellular
- Dish Network
- Phone Manufacturer Investment Opportunities
- Top Individual Phone Manufactures Investment Opportunities
- Apple
- Apple Financials of Interest
- Samsung
- Huawei
- Xiaomi
- BBK Electronics/OPPO/Vivo
- OPPO
- Vivo
- Motorola/Lenovo
- Operating Systems
- iOS
- Android
- Smartphone Modems
- Qualcomm Snapdragon
- Qualcomm Financials
- Apple iPhone Modem
- Huawei Balong 5G01
- The 5G Phone Manufacturer Market for Investments - Comments
- 5G Network Equipment Manufactures - Investment Opportunities
- Huawei
- Ericsson
- Nokia
- ZTE
- Samsung
- Chip Set Vendors
- Intel
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
- Apple
- Huawei
- 5G Network Equipment Manufactures Investments - Comments
3. Architecture of 5G
- Basic Architecture
- 5G Infrastructure Components
- Phones
- Antenna and Towers
- Small Cell Antennas
- MIMO
- MIMO and 5G
- Massive MIMO Spectrum Multiplying Advantage
- 5G Radios
- Fiber and Back-haul
- Verizon Fiber Plan for 5G
- 5G Network Cooperation
- Location Types of 5G
- Stationary
- Mobile
4. What Are the Characteristics of 5G Services?
- Higher Capacity
- Higher Data Rate
- Lower Latency
- Massive Device Connectivity
- Reduced Costs
- Consistent Quality of Experience Provisioning
- Developmental Needs
- Interior Penetration of mmWave
- Infrastructure Deployment Aids
- Support Systems
5. 5G Forecasts
- Forecast Deployment Scenario
- 2019
- 2020
- 2021
- 2022 and Later
- Timeline
- Capital Forecast for 5G
- Individual Area Forecasts
- Mobile Traffic Forecast
- US Mobile Carriers Forecast
- 5G Penetration Forecast - US
- Smartphone Growth Forecast for 5G - the US
- 5G Phone Introduction Plans
- 5G US Penetration Forecast - Phones
- Major Use Cases of 5G - Penetration Forecast
- IoT - Internet of Things - 5G Penetration Forecast
- Autonomous Vehicles 0 5G Penetration Forecast
- Forecast Network Impact of Autonomous Vehicles and IoT
- Over-Build Forecast
- Forecast Summary
- Traffic:
- US Mobile Carriers:
- Phones:
- 5G Penetration:
- IoT:
- Autonomous Vehicles:
- Overbuild/ Cross-Boundary:
Appendix I - History of Generations of cellular Phones in the USA
- History of Cellular Phones in the US
- What are the Generations?
- 1st Generation
- 1G Standards
- 2nd Generation
- 2G Standards
- 3rd Generation
- High-Speed Downlink Packet Access -
- 3GPP Long Term Evolution, the Precursor of LTE Advanced
- Evolved HSPA
- 3G Standards
- 4th Generation
- LTE Advanced
- MIMO
- 4G Standards
- 5th Generation
- 5G Standards
Appendix II. Major Use Cases for 5G: IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, Overbuild
- IoT - The Internet of Things
- Availability of a Network for Connection - a Major Problem with IoT
- Cellular IoT Connections Explained: NB-IoT vs. LTE-M vs. 5G and More
- How did Cellular IoT come to Be?
- Cellular IoT is meant to meet the requirements of low-power, long-range applications.
- Cat-1
- Cat-0
- Cat-M1/Cat-M/LTE-M
- NB-IoT/Cat-M2
- EC-GSM (formerly EC-EGPRS)
- 5G as an IoT Connection Solution
- How Does 5G Enable IoT?
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Autonomous Vehicles Benefits
- Current Versions of Autonomy
- Issues with Autonomous Development
- Safety
- Business Case
- Availability of a Network for Interconnection
- Overbuild - 5G as a Major Competitive Tool
- Overbuilding
- Cross-Boundary Service
- Competitive Implications
Appendix III - List of US Cellular Carriers
- Contiguous US and Hawaii]
- Alaska
Appendix IV - Traffic Statistics Relationships
- SONET/SDH Data Rates
Appendix V Data Traffic Fundamentals
- Internet Traffic Calculations
- Bits and Bytes
- Transfer Rate
- Busy Hour Traffic
- Protocol Efficiencies
- Statistical Multiplexing
- Peaking
Appendix VI The Lightwave Network
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymgfv5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article