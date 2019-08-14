Global 5G Network Slicing Markets, 2024 - North America 5G Network Slicing Managed Services Market will Reach $25M

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Network Slicing by Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Segment, Industry Vertical, Application and Services 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G network slicing. The report provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more.

The report also includes 5G Network Slicing by use case such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring.



In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2024.

As networks become increasingly more complex, we see service providers taking a more intent-based networking approach to network management. Accordingly, leading carriers are incorporating various forms of network optimization into their OSS/BSS capabilities. This will be particularly important with 5G as the use cases for future applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements.



Service providers must take into account use case-specific requirements and parameters, which at the highest level is broken down into three distinct 5G service categories as follows:

Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband based apps including video watching, browsing, Mobile Office/Productivity, and cloud-based gaming.

Ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC): Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Telepresence (includes Holographic calling), Teleoperation/Tele-robotics, Autonomous Vehicles, UAV/Drone Operation, Public Safety, Smart Buildings, and other latency-sensitive applications

Massive machine-type communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth.

One of the more important challenges with 5G is juggling multiple requirements found within each category, which are also often mutually exclusive. For example, URRLC applications require high reliability (e.g. works exactly as it is supposed to work exactly when it's needed) yet also require very low latency and very high bandwidth.



Achieving all three of these in support of quality of service and quality of experience requirements for demanding customers such as smart factories will be a major challenge for service providers. 5G network slicing provides a means by which each of these different use cases may have its own portion of available frequently and associated assignable Quality of Service (QoS) and/or Quality of Experience (QoE) configuration.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Network Slicing

2.2 Enabling Technologies

2.2.1 Software Defined Networks (SDN)

2.2.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

2.2.3 SDN and NFV Synergies for 5G Service Classes

2.3 Related Technology: Edge Computing



3 5G Network Capabilities and Requirements

3.1 The Road to Fifth Generation Wireless

3.2 5G Technology, Capabilities, and Challenges

3.3 5G Applications and Services by Segment

3.3.1 5G Consumer Applications

3.3.2 5G Business Applications



4 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Forecast 2019-2024

4.1.1 Total 5G Network Slicing Market

4.1.2 5G Network Slicing Market by Segment

4.1.3 5G Network Slicing Market by RF Spectrum Bands

4.1.4 5G Network Slicing Application Market

4.1.5 5G Network Slicing Market by Industry Vertical

4.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019-2024



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: Edge Computing

6.1 Edge Computing Market Deployment

6.2 Edge Computing Operational Considerations

6.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Network Slicing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ez57f





