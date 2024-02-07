Global 5G Open and Virtual RAN Industry Report 2023: Exploring Growth Opportunities Featuring Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, and ZTE

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Feb, 2024, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Open and Virtual Radio Access Network Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid advancement of 5G technology marks a transformative era in the wireless communication sector, presenting new growth opportunities particularly within the Open and Virtual Radio Access Network (RAN) sphere. A new comprehensive research publication offers in-depth analysis, focusing on the emerging trends and the future prospects of this dynamic industry.

The global rollout of 5G networks constitutes a technological leap forward, made feasible by the evolution of cellular technologies and several cutting-edge innovations. Open and Virtual RANs are integral components of this development, with the potential to drastically alter the wireless network landscape. As the industry pivots towards 5G, these networks play a pivotal role in fostering competition, driving innovation, and potentially reducing operational costs for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Historically dominated by a handful of global suppliers, the RAN market is witnessing a shift thanks to the Open and Virtual RAN movement. Benefiting from nearly $60 billion in CSP investment in 2021, the RAN infrastructure remains a focal point of expenditure within the overall network infrastructure.

According to the report, the traditional growth rate of the network infrastructure market is experiencing a return to its historical single-digit norms post a surge attributed to the transition to 5G. The Open and Virtual RAN movement, championed by key CSP members within the O-RAN Alliance, demonstrates a commitment to developing a more competitive market, driving a new wave of innovation and cost efficiency.

Highlights from the Research Publication:

  • An exploration into how Open and Virtual RANs are changing the 5G landscape.
  • Analysis of the current state of the RAN market and its key global players.
  • Examination of the potential for innovation and cost reduction through increased market competition.
  • The role of the O-RAN Alliance in promoting architectural changes and advancements in RAN technology.

The research publication details the current movements and predictive trends affecting the 5G Open and Virtual RAN industry, offering valuable insights into its growth potential. With a clear focus on RAN infrastructure investment patterns, industry competition, and innovation, the report serves as a critical resource for understanding the future trajectory of the 5G RAN market.

The full research publication, enriched with data-driven analysis and forecasts, is now available and provides a robust foundation for stakeholders to make informed decisions in a rapidly advancing technological domain.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ericsson
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Samsung
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftpilk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Solar Inverter Market Growth Prospects 2023-2028: Opportunities Amidst Competition from Alternative Energy Sources

Global Solar Inverter Market Growth Prospects 2023-2028: Opportunities Amidst Competition from Alternative Energy Sources

The "Solar Inverter Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Expanding Solar Inverter Market...
Global Pellet Heating Stove Market Set to Reach $750.8 Million by 2030, Driven by Sustainability and Technological Advancements

Global Pellet Heating Stove Market Set to Reach $750.8 Million by 2030, Driven by Sustainability and Technological Advancements

The "Pellet Heating Stove Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.