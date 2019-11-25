DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Report - Technology Status, Players (Including Profiles), Forecasts & Market Data for 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The culmination of around seven months of intensive research - including the important closely-related topics of 4G LTE, the IoT and the IIoT

This report provides global and regional coverage (7 regions) including 5G activities that are profiled for 76 countries. Data in this report indicates that the Middle East and South America are increasingly important regions as well as the more familiar countries such as China, South Korea, the UK and the USA. The report provides an update of technology status, players (including profiles), 2019-2026 forecasts for cell sites (C-RAN/small cells) and market data down to RF module level. C-RAN stands for a cloud-based radio access network.



For the year 2020 the total global market for 5G C-RAN RF modems well exceeds US$100M - and grows rapidly through the 2020s.



The report's main emphasis is on sub-6 GHz because this lower 5G frequency band has the major momentum worldwide. However, some data on millimeter-wave systems is also included. Profiles include 32 Tier 1 and Tier 2 communications service providers (CSPs) as well as equipment suppliers. There are a total of 69 Figures - mostly comprising column charts showing annual forecasts from 2019 through 2026. Most forecasts include volumes as well as monetary data (in US$).



Examples of interesting results:

North America overtakes China during the early-1990s;

overtakes during the early-1990s; The MEA region (notably Bahrain , Israel , Qatar and the U.A.E.) grows in importance over the forecast period.

Important driving factors leading to the requirement for faster and more agile communications (5G) include the following:

The almost insatiable appetite for ever-faster communications;

Owning or renting the latest gadget - fashion - one-upmanship (the latest smartphone);

The growth in the Internet of Things (the IoT, especially the IIoT);

Automotive applications, including autonomous vehicles:- the absolute need for very low latency (down to <_ms____li _="_">

Medical applications which are of course absolutely critical because life and death situations are ever-present and near-immediate reactions are necessary;

It is however important to appreciate that in theory at least national and even personal security could potentially be compromised using any vendor's base station technology (surveillance).

Market Highlights



Nowadays the great majority of 5G networks operate using sub-6GHz (i.e. at microwave) frequencies. And this will probably continue well into the future. How has this become possible? There are two overall major reasons:

Important software (and associated digital) developments; Massive-input, massive-output technology (mMIMO).

It is not necessary for the user of this report to understand any further details about these technological developments.



Various countries are adopting different frequency channels for the ubiquitous sub-6GHz 5G networks.



mmWave frequencies are used for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) otherwise known as Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWB) systems.



In the research towards this report, a total of 76 countries were investigated in terms of their 5G stance and plans as well as their economic status. Brief, terse, profiles have been generated for each country. Also shipments data were deduced for at least 73 of these countries - leading to the annual 2019-2026 forecasting of such data for the following seven geographic regions:



APAC (strictly Asia, Pacific and China - although China is brought out separately)

China

Eastern Europe

MEA ( Middle East & Africa )

& ) North America

South America

Western Europe

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

ES.1 Driving Factors Leading to 5G

ES.2 Frequency Bands

ES.3 Countries and Geographic Regions

ES.4 Communications Service Providers (CSPs)

ES.5 Suppliers of Major 5G Equipment and RF Modems

ES.6 Total Addressable Markets (TAMs) for RF Modems going into Small-Cells

ES.7 Total Addressable Markets (TAMs) for RF Modems going into C-RAN Cells

ES.8 5G Smartphones

ES.9 mmWave 5G

ES.10 Other 5G-Related Technologies & Longer-Term Developments

ES.10.1 Fiber-Optics

ES.10.2 Satellite Communications (SATCOM)

ES.10.3 6G



Section 1 Introduction

1.1 Why yet another 'G'?

1.2 The emergence of 5G

1.3 5G Network Slicing

1.4 IoT and IIoT Take-Up and Markets

1.5 Automotive and medical applications

1.6 The 4G Scenario



Section 2 Frequency Allocations, Bandwidths & Bit-Rates

2.1 Frequencies and Frequency Bands (Spectra)

2.1.1 sub-6GHz

2.1.2 mmWave

2.1.3 Alternative abbreviations

2.1.4 Bit-Rates



Section 3 Country-by-Country Details (2019)

3.1 African Countries

3.2 Azerbaijan

3.3 Belarus

3.4 Bosnia-Herzegovina

3.5 Bulgaria

3.6 Croatia

3.7 Czech Republic

3.8 Estonia

3.9 Georgia

3.10 Hungary

3.11 Kazakhstan

3.12 Latvia

3.13 Lithuania

3.14 Romania

3.15 Russian Federation

3.16 Serbia

3.17 Slovakia

3.18 Slovenia

3.19 Tajikistan

3.20 Ukraine

3.21 Uzbekistan

3.22 Bahrain

3.23 India

3.24 Iran

3.25 Israel

3.26 Kuwait

3.27 Oman

3.28 Qatar

3.29 Saudi Arabia

3.30 Turkey

3.31 United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)

3.32 Canada

3.33 Mexico

3.34 U.S.A.

3.35 Australia

3.36 China

3.37 Hong Kong

3.38 Indonesia

3.39 Japan

3.40 Malaysia

3.41 Philippines

3.42 New Zealand

3.43 Singapore

3.44 South Korea

3.45 Taiwan

3.46 Thailand

3.47 Vietnam

3.48 Argentina

3.49 Bolivia

3.50 Brazil

3.51 Chile

3.52 Columbia

3.53 Ecuador

3.54 Nicaragua

3.55 Peru

3.56 Uruguay

3.57 Austria

3.58 Belgium

3.59 Denmark

3.60 Finland

3.61 France

3.62 Germany

3.63 Greece

3.64 Iceland

3.65 Ireland

3.66 Italy

3.67 Netherlands

3.68 Norway

3.69 Portugal

3.70 Spain

3.71 Sweden

3.72 Switzerland

3.73 United Kingdom (U.K.)



Section 4 Profiles of Selected CSPs

4.1 A1 Telekom Austria Group

4.2 Amrica Mvil

4.3 Asia Pacific Telecom

4.4 AT&T

4.5 Bell Canada

4.6 Bouygues Telecom

4.7 British Telecom (BT Group plc)

4.8 Cambridge Communications Systems Ltd.

4.9 Charter Communications

4.10 China Mobile

4.11 China Telecom

4.12 China Unicom

4.13 Deutsche Telekom

4.14 Elisa Oyj

4.15 Etisalat

4.16 Grupo Clarn

4.17 KDDI

4.18 KT Corporation

4.19 LG Uplus Corp.

4.20 MTN Group

4.21 NTT DoCoMo

4.22 NuRAN Wireless, Inc.

4.23 Ooredoo

4.24 Rain Company

4.25 Rakuten, Inc.

4.26 Reliance Jio

4.27 Singtel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

4.28 SK Telecom

4.29 Softbank

4.30 Sprint Nextel Corporation

4.31 Telefnica

4.32 Telenor Group

4.33 Telia Company

4.34 Telstra Corporation Limited

4.35 Telus

4.36 Three UK (3)

4.37 TIM SpA

4.38 Turkcell

4.39 U.S. Cellular

4.40 VEON Ltd

4.41 Verizon Communications

4.42 Vodafone Group plc



Section 5 Profiles of Selected Equipment (and Small Cell) Suppliers

5.1 Radio Access Networks (RAN)

5.2 Players

5.2.1 Accelleran NV

5.2.2 ADTRAN

5.2.3 Affirmed Networks

5.2.4 Airspan Networks

5.2.5 Casa Systems

5.2.6 Ceragon Networks

5.2.7 Cisco Systems

5.2.8 Comba

5.2.9 CommScope

5.2.10 Contela

5.2.11 Dasan Zhone Solutions

5.2.12 Ip.access

5.2.13 JMA Wireless

5.2.14 NEC Corporation

5.2.15 NetNumber

5.2.16 Parallel Wireless

5.2.17 RAD

5.2.18 Siae Microelettronica

5.2.19 Sivers IMA, Blu Wireless Technology and Fujiura

5.2.20 Spider Cloud Wireless/Corning(Principal 5G Equipment OEMs):

5.2.21 Ericsson

5.2.22 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.2.23 Nokia Corporation

5.2.24 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise



Section 6 Profiles of Selected 5G RF Modem Suppliers

6.1 Overview

6.2 Profiles of the Selected 5G RF Modem Suppliers

6.2.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.2.2 Intel, Inc.

6.2.3 MediaTek

6.2.4 Qualcomm, Inc.

6.2.5 Samsung

6.2.6 Sierra Wireless

6.2.7 Skyworks Solutions



Section 7 Overall Methodology for 5G Technology Forecasts

7.1.1 Individual Countries

7.1.2 Regions

7.2 Critiques Relating to all the Data

7.2.1 Comments Regarding all the Data

7.2.2 Factors which could Upset the Data Significantly



Section 8 5G Sub-6GHz Base Station Forecasts to 2026

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Total (Global) and Regional forecasts for C-RAN Base Stations

8.3 Average Unit Prices and Trends for RF Modems

8.4 Monetary Forecasts (TAMs) for RF Modems into C-RAN Base Stations

8.5 Total (Global) and Regional Forecasts - Small Cell Base Stations

8.6 Average Unit Prices and Trends for RF Modems

8.7 Monetary Forecasts (TAMs) for RF Modems into Small-Cell Base Stations



Section 9 5G (Sub-6GHz) Smartphone Forecasts to 2026

9.1 Methodology

9.2 Total (Global) and Regional forecasts for 5G Smartphones

9.3 Average Unit Prices and Trends for Smartphones

9.4 Monetary Forecasts (TAMs) for 5G Smartphones



Section 10 mmWave 5G Forecasts to 2026 (Annual Expenditures)

10.1 Methodology

10.2 Total (Global) and Regional Forecasts



Section 11 Other 5G-Related Technologies & Longer-Term Developments

11.1 Fiber-Optics

11.2 Satellite Communications (SATCOM)

11.3 6G



