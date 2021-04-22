Global 5G System Integration Market 2020-2027 - High Adoption of Collaborative Robots and Connected Sensors to Boost Demand for 5G Services
Apr 22, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G System Integration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services; By Vertical; By Application; By Region - Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G system integration market size is expected to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2027
5G system integration refers to the process of strategically combining both the physical and virtual components of the enterprise through novel and advanced applications or systems to operate over the ultra-fast 5G network. There are a variety of applications of this system integration including, industrial sensors, smart city, gaming & mobile media, fast broadband/Ultra High Definition (UHD) television, industrial sensors and smart city.
Some of the primary benefits of 5G system integration includes connected vehicles and smartphones. This system integration allows for seamless connectivity and ultra-high speed internet connection which is required for making the self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles a reality. 5G networks enable high-speed communication between all the things on the road or by the side of road including, gas stations, shops, etc.
The integration allows seamless communication and data processing between the infrastructure, networks, vehicles and pedestrians. The usage of advanced 5G smartphones will soon become a trend as the users switch from the traditional 4G technology to 5G. These newest smartphones would have all the features that people desired for in their previous 4G-enabled phone that acts as a key benefit concerning the introduction of 5G system integration.
It also provides a major benefit over the previous technology with short lag times and unlimited browsing capacity. 5G system integration also promises next-generation immersive gaming experience in addition to the fast streaming and superior video quality. Some primary benefits also comprise of offering multisensory digital high-definition content driven by greater capacity that would support key technologies such as 3-Dimensional viewing, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).
Some of the key factors driving the global market include, a notable increase in demand for ultra-high speed internet to reduce the response time for customers and rising popularity of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Visualization (NFV).
Further, high adoption of collaborative robots and connected sensors also boost the demand for 5G services in order to develop superior connectivity that also contributes to the system integration market growth. According to the European Commission (EC), June 2020 publication, 11 novel horizon 2020 5G infrastructure projects that are under the 5G public-private partnership (5G-PPP) in Europe are expected to start in September 2020. The primary objective of this partnership is to capture key growth opportunities in development and innovation of 5G hardware across the cross-border corridor in Europe.
Market participants such as ALTRAN, AMDOCS, Atos Syntel, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant, ECI TELECOM, Ericsson, HCL Technologies Limited, HPE, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Keysight Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Radisys Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sigma Systems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Limited, and ZTE are some of the key players operating in the global market.
Players in the market have adopted product launch and acquisition strategies to strengthen their position in the medical drones market. For instance, in March 2020, Fujitsu has launched the first commercial private 5G network in Japan that also solidify its market position. Moreover, in May 2020, HCL Technologies has acquired Cisco's self-optimising network (SON) technology to boost its 5G capabilities that also boost its market position.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Applicability of 5G System Integration in varied industries
- Surge in mobile data traffic
Restraints and Challenges
- Security concerns
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
5G System Integration Market Industry trends
The analyst has segmented the 5G system integration market report on the basis of services, vertical, application and region.
5G System Integration Services Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)
- Consulting
- Infrastructure Integration
- Application Integration
5G System Integration Vertical Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utility
- Media & Entertainment
- IT & Telecom
- Transportation & Logistics
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
5G System Integration Application Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)
- Smart City
- Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot
- Industrial Sensors
- Logistics & Inventory Monitoring
- Wireless Industry Camera
- Drone
- Home and Office Broadband
- Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)
- Gaming and Mobile Media
- Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management
- Intelligent Power Distribution Systems
- P2P Transfers /mCommerce
- Others
5G System Integration Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2020-2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Central & South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- ALTRAN
- AMDOCS
- Atos Syntel
- CA Technologies
- Capgemini
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognizant
- ECI TELECOM
- Ericsson
- HCL Technologies Limited
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Keysight Technologies
- Oracle Corporation
- Radisys Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sigma Systems
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Tech Mahindra
- Wipro Limited
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17sqoa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article