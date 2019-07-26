Global 5G Technology Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $33.67 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $3482.89 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 67.44%
Jul 26, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 5G Technology market accounted for $33.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3482.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 67.44% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Rapid growing demand for high internet speed in order to get real time response, increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks. However, lack of skilled engineers to install and maintain the 5G network is restricting the market growth.
5G technology is projected to have a massive impact on next-gen infrastructures. It is likely to play an important role in powering future cities, industries, transport, homes, etc. The high-performance network capacity of 5G technology is prompting service providers and telecom operators to invest in the technology. 5G connectivity is going to provide better speeds and coverage than other connectivity. The technology operates with a 5 GHz signal and offers a speed up to 1GB per second.
Based on the communication infrastructure, small cells are expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Small cells are low-powered portable base stations that can be placed throughout cities. Carriers can install many small cells to form a dense, multifaceted infrastructure. Small cells' low-profile antennas make them unobtrusive, but their sheer numbers make them difficult to set up in rural areas.
By Geography, North America is likely to remain at the forefront for 5G technology adoption during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of consumer electronic devices with applications that rely on high-speed network is reflecting favourably on the market in North America. The demand of 5G-enabled devices is rising in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global 5G Technology Market, By Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Extreme Mobile Broadband
5.3 Massive Machine-Type Communications (MTC)
5.4 Ultra-Reliable Machine-Type Communications (MTC)
5.5 Managed Services
5.6 Professional Services
6 Global 5G Technology Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)
6.3 Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)
6.4 Software Defined Networking (SDN)
6.5 Fog Computing (FC)
7 Global 5G Technology Market, By Communication Infrastructure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Macro Cell
7.3 Small Cell
7.4 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
7.5 5G Next Generation (NG) Core
7.6 5G Radio Access Network (RAN)
8 Global 5G Technology Market, By Chipset Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
8.3 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (FRIC)
8.4 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
8.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
9 Global 5G Technology Market, By Usability
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mission Critical Services
9.3 Enhanced Mobile Broadband
9.4 Massive Internet of Things
10 Global 5G Technology Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 High Speed Package Access (HSPA)
10.3 Global System for Mobile (GSM)
10.4 Wi-Fi
10.5 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
10.6 Radio Access Technologies (RAT)
10.7 Optical Backhaul
10.8 Routing Backhaul
10.9 Other Technologies
11 Global 5G Technology Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
11.3 Smart Factory
11.4 Driverless Car
11.5 Connected Automotive & Transportation
11.6 Wireless eHealth
11.7 Connected Energy
11.8 Connected Drones
11.9 Smart Cities
11.10 Smart Manufacturing
11.11 Smart Home
11.12 Individual Users
11.13 Offices
11.14 Autonomous Driving
11.15 Industrial IoT
11.16 Smart Farming
11.17 Other Applications
12 Global 5G Technology Market, By End-use Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Energy & Utilities
12.2.1 Asset Management
12.2.2 Connected Pipelines
12.2.3 Physical Security
12.2.4 Mobile Workforce Management
12.2.5 Connected Logistics
12.2.6 Smart Grid
12.3 Home Automation
12.3.1 Security and Access Control
12.3.2 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control
12.3.3 Lighting Control
12.3.4 Entertainment and Other Controls
12.4 Public Safety and Surveillance
12.4.1 Public Address and General Alarm
12.4.2 C2/C4ISR System
12.4.3 Emergency and Disaster Management
12.4.4 Surveillance Systems
12.5 Automotive & Transportation
12.5.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
12.5.2 Intelligent Navigation
12.5.3 Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)
12.5.4 Road Safety and Traffic Efficiency
12.5.5 Digital Logistics
12.5.6 Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)
12.5.7 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
12.5.8 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
12.6 Agriculture
12.7 Manufacturing
12.8 Healthcare Sector
12.8.1 Telemedicine
12.8.2 Mhealth
12.8.3 Connected Health
12.9 Retail Sector
12.9.1 Remote Monitoring
12.9.2 End Consumer Retail Automation
12.9.3 Field Force Tracking
12.9.4 Field Force Productivity and Automation
12.9.5 Supply Chain Management
12.10 Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure
12.10.1 Facility Management and Energy Optimization
12.10.2 Parking Management
12.11 Industrial Automation
12.11.1 Remote Machinery
12.11.2 Impact of Internet of Things (IoT)
12.11.3 Machine-Type Communication (MTC)
12.12 Consumer Electronics
12.12.1 Wearable Devices
12.12.2 Smart TVs and Smart TV Consoles
12.12.3 Smart Appliances
12.13 Defense and Military
12.14 Government and Utilities
12.15 Other End-use Verticals
13 Global 5G Technology Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Broadcom Corporation
15.2 Telecom Italia
15.3 Ericsson
15.4 Orange S.A
15.5 Qualcomm Inc.
15.6 Vodafone
15.7 Intel
15.8 Mediatek
15.9 Deutsche Telekom AG
15.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
15.11 BMW Group Research and Technology
15.12 Cisco Systems, Inc
15.13 NTT DOCOMO, Inc.
15.14 AT&T Inc.
15.15 Samsung
15.16 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
15.17 NEC Corporation
15.18 Nokia Networks
15.19 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
15.20 Verizon Communications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djy64s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article