Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

The global 5G testing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is software-defined testing. The test and measurement industry is now more inclined toward a software-defined approach to create flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment comprising highly complex radio frequency (RF) designs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services. The demand for faster mobile communication to experience seamless integrity of connected devices has witnessed continuous growth in recent years. Internet connectivity is an important access channel to support and enable communications over large-scale IoT devices.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high deployment cost of 5G test equipment. The acquisition cost of 5G technology is very high. High installation cost for small cell networks and limited security for remotely placed outdoor power systems are some of the concerns that are expected to hinder growth of the global 5G test equipment market.



Key vendors

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

LitePoint

MACOM

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

VIAVI Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vq6r2l/global_5g_testing?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-testing-equipment-market-report-2018---forecast-to-2022-300670290.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

