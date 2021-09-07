Global $6.15 BN Industrial Robots Markets to 2030 Featuring ABB, Amazon, Yaskawa Electric, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron, Fetch Robotics, Fanuc, Bastian Solutions and Yamaha

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Robots(Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is expected to grow from $2.98 billion in 2020 to $3.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The market is expected to reach $6.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.



Major players in the industrial robots market are ABB, Amazon, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corp, Bastian Solutions and Yamaha Robotics.



The industrial robots in warehousing and storage market consist of sales of the automated robots, systems which are used in warehouse and related services. Warehouse and storage robots perform various tasks, automate the warehouse process. Industrial robots in warehousing and storage are used to do tasks such as lift and arrange heavy products that are to be stored in racks or given spaces.



Accelerated movement of goods inside the warehouse drove the industrial robots in the warehouse and storage market. The increase in movement of goods is due to the boom in the E-commerce industry and their commitment of shortest-time delivery. Industrial robots are used to speed up the process in warehouses and storage industry. Accelerated movement of goods inside the warehouse drove the industrial robots in the warehouse and storage market.



The high cost of the industrial robots limits the growth of the market. Industrial robots are capital intensive due to the use of the latest technology and sensors to operate efficiently and should withstand the weights. The cost of the setup for a warehouse operation of 50-100 robots costs between $2 million to 4 million which is a high investment. This high cost of robots prevents the easy adoption of industrial robots, limiting the growth of the market.



The industrial robots market covered in this report is segmented by product type into mobile robots; articulated robots; cylindrical robots; scara robots; parallel robots; cartesian robots. It is also segmented by function into pick & place; palletizing & de-palletizing; transportation; packaging and by application: e-commerce; automotive; consumer electronics; food & beverage; healthcare; others.



The picking process in the warehouse is increasingly being automated with increased demand in E-commerce industry, to reduce the pickup time of items. The automated robot gathers items and brings it to a central location, where an employee can fulfill orders fast. For instance, Ocado, a British supermarket started using a grid of picking robots in the warehouse that picks the ordered items and delivers into crates, which are moved onto conveyors and is carried to shelves where an employee picks the crate and delivers the order to the customer helping in delivering the groceries fast.



In April 2019, Amazon has acquired Canvas Technology based in Boulder, USA for an undisclosed amount. The deal adds another important piece to amazon's robotics group portfolio of fulfillment of center machines. The canvas autonomous cart utilizes 3D imaging and software solutions that can be applied to other hardware. Canvas Technology is an autonomous warehouse robotic start up.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Robots Market Characteristics



3. Industrial Robots Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Robots



5. Industrial Robots Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Robots Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Industrial Robots Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Industrial Robots Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Articulated Robots

Linear Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Scara Robots

Others

6.2. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automative

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Rubber & Plastics

Metals & Machinery

Others

6.3. Global Industrial Robots Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pick and Plane

Wielding and Soldering

Material Handling

Assembling

Cutting and Processing

Others

7. Industrial Robots Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Robots Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Robots Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



