Global $6.4 Bn Marketing Automation Market to 2024

The global marketing automation market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.



The marketing automation market is driven by various factors, such as leveraging advanced technologies to automating repetitive task of marketing processes and need for personalized marketing to maximize returns by reaching the target audience. However, the security and privacy concerns for confidential data can hinder the growth of the market.



Technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have transformed the global marketing space. Owing to the changing consumer pattern, social and mobile marketing is gaining traction worldwide. Furthermore, the rising trend of personalized marketing and increasing use of mobile devices and channels have complicated marketers' strategy for enhanced user experience. Due to personalized marketing, there is a growing need for targeting customers personally and introducing strategies to automate the marketing process of the most used channels and devices.



The aforesaid pointer leads to the introduction of software to automate various marketing functions, including email marketing, campaign management, lead nurturing and scoring, inbound marketing, analytics and reporting, and social media marketing. Marketing automation is leveraged by organizations to manage customer relationships. It helps in knowing consumer behaviors across channels and making decisions by integrating information from various databases.



Major vendors have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their presence, customer base, and market shares in the marketing automation market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Marketing Automation Market

4.2 North America: Market By Application and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Smac Technologies

5.2.1.2 Need for Personalized Marketing to Maximize Returns By Reaching Target Audience

5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus of Enterprises to Optimize Marketing Spending

5.2.1.4 Growing Number of Marketing Channels to Reach End Customers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai and Ml

5.2.3.2 High Adoption of Marketing Automation Solutions Among SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integrating Marketing Automation Software With Other Business Applications

5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Historic Data Storage Format Makes Data Processing Difficult for Marketing Automation Vendors

5.2.4.3 Selection of Relevant Marketing Automation Software and Vendors

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Acoustic

5.3.2 Use Case 2: ClickDimensions

5.3.3 Use Case 3: HubSpot



6 Marketing Automation Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Increasing Demand to Automate and Enhance Marketing Processes to Drive the Growth of the Marketing Automation Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Growing Need for Integrating Marketing Automation With Other Enterprise Business Applications to Drive the Growth of Marketing Automation Services



7 Marketing Automation Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Ability to Adopt Advanced Technologies to Increase the Growth of Marketing Automation in Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 The Need for a Cost-Effective and Comprehensive Solution to Drive the Growth of the Marketing Automation Market Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Marketing Automation Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Need for Customer Data Security to Drive the Growth of On-Premises Marketing Automation Software

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness are the Major Factors Driving the Adoption of Cloud-Based Marketing Automation



9 Marketing Automation Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Campaign Management

9.2.1 Rise in Multichannel Communications to Drive the Demand for Campaign Management Application in the Marketing Automation Market

9.3 Email Marketing

9.3.1 Need for Personalized Messages to Drive the Adoption of Email Marketing Application

9.4 Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

9.4.1 Growing Need to Convert Maximum Prospects Into Customers to Increase the Adoption of Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring Application

9.5 Social Media Marketing

9.5.1 Increasing Number of Social Media Platforms and Need for Real-Time Insights to Increase the Demand for Social Media Marketing

9.6 Inbound Marketing

9.6.1 Growing Need to Attract Potential Customers to Increase the Demand for Inbound Marketing Application

9.7 Analytics and Reporting

9.7.1 Emphasis on Analyzing Prospect Insights to Drive the Adoption of Analytics and Reporting Application

9.8 Others



10 Marketing Automation Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Need to Promote Financial Offerings to Increase the Demand for Marketing Automation in the BFSI Industry

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.3.1 Advent of Technological Advancements to Boost the Adoption of IT and Telecom Industry in the Marketing Automation Market

10.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.4.1 Increased use of Social Media Platforms to Drive the Growth of Marketing Automation in Retail and Consumer Goods Industry

10.5 Travel and Hospitality

10.5.1 Need to Have a Competitive Advantage and Effectively Carry Out Marketing Campaigns Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of the Travel and Hospitality Industry

10.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6.1 Growing Need to Deliver Personalized and Relevant Content With Prospects to Drive the Growth of Marketing Automation in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

10.7 Education

10.7.1 Increased Usage of Internet and Mobile Devices Among Young Population to Drive the Growth of Marketing Automation in the Education Industry

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.8.1 Increased Need to Enhance Customer Experience to Drive the Market in the Media and Entertainment Industry

10.9 Manufacturing

10.9.1 Increased Need to Automate Bidding and Quoting Processes to Drive the Market in the Manufacturing Industry

10.10 Others



11 Marketing Automation Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Acoustic

Act-On Software

ActiveCampaign

Adobe

ClickDimensions

GetResponse

HubSpot

Keap

LeadSquared

Net-Results

Ontraport

Oracle

Salesforce

SAS

Sendinblue

SharpSpring

SimplyCast

