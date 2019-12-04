Global $6.54 Bn Food Robotics Market Analysis & Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Researchers predict global food robotics market to reach $6.54 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.23%.



The software market will grow at 13.94% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.93% during the same period, advancing to 60.1 thousand units by 2026.



Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region.



The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 Global Software Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 Global Service & Support Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Global Articulated Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global Cartesian Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 Global SCARA Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 Global Cylindrical Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 Global Delta Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 Global Collaborative Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.8 Global Market of Other Food Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Payload

5.1 Market Overview by Payload

5.2 Global Low Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.3 Global Medium Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.4 Global High Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Global Food Robotics Market for Palletizing and Depalletizing 2015-2026

6.3 Global Food Robotics Market for Packaging and Repacking 2015-2026

6.4 Global Food Robotics Market for Pick and Place 2015-2026

6.5 Global Food Robotics Market for Processing 2015-2026

6.6 Global Food Robotics Market for Cutting and Slicing 2015-2026

6.7 Global Food Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Global Food Robotics Market in Dairy Products 2015-2026

7.3 Global Food Robotics Market in Meat and Seafood 2015-2026

7.4 Global Food Robotics Market in Bakery and Confectionary 2015-2026

7.5 Global Food Robotics Market in Fruits and Vegetable 2015-2026

7.6 Global Food Robotics Market in Brewery and Beverage 2015-2026

7.7 Global Food Robotics Market in Other End-users 2015-2026



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Key News

9.3 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



