Global $6.6 Bn Protein Powder (Whey, Casein, Soy, Hemp, Other) Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Powder Market - Analysis By Type (Whey, Casein, Soy, Hemp, Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Sports Nutrition, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

global market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in value in 2018 and is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 - 2024 in terms of value.

Whey Protein Powder and Sports Nutrition are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to ever growing millennial population with changing consumers' lifestyle who are now adopting healthy eating habits supported by rising awareness among consumers regarding positive impact of consuming protein powder on body, is fusing growth in the market.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Protein Powder Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America include presence of major leading Protein Powder manufacturers in the region who are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and offering variety of Protein Powder supported by growing number of athletes and body builders with consumers who are preferring healthy lifestyle, thereby infusing growth in the market for Protein Powder during the period.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Protein Powder Market in terms of value and volume, the analysis of companies and their market share and the future potential of the industry at global, regional and country level.



The report provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors and intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Protein Powder Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Protein Powder Market : Product Outlook



5. Global Protein Powder Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Volume (2014-2018)

5.3 By Value (2019-2024)

5.4 By Volume (2019-2024)



6. Global Protein Powder Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Product Type (2018, 2024)

6.1.1 Global Protein Powder - Whey Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.2 Global Protein Powder - Whey Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.3 Global Protein Powder - Casein Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Protein Powder - Casein Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.5 Global Protein Powder - Soy Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.6 Global Protein Powder - Soy Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.7 Global Protein Powder - Hemp Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.8 Global Protein Powder - Hemp Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.9 Global Protein Powder - Others Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.10 Global Protein Powder - Others Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Protein Powder Market - By Product Type

6.3 Global Protein Powder Market By Application (2018, 2024)

6.3.1 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Food & Beverage, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Food & Beverage, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.3 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Healthcare, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.4 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Healthcare, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.5 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Sports Nutrition, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.6 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Sports Nutrition, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.7 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Others, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.8 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Others, By Value (2019-2024)

6.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Protein Powder Market - By Application

6.5 Global Protein Powder Market By Distribution Channel (2018, 2024)

6.5.1 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Online Channel, By Value (2014-2018)

6.5.2 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Online Channel, By Value (2019-2024)

6.5.3 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Offline Channel, By Value (2014-2018)

6.5.4 Global Protein Powder Market Size - Offline Channel, By Value (2019-2024)

6.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Protein Powder Market - By Distribution Channel



7. Market Share of Leading Protein Powder Companies



8. Global Protein Powder Market : Regional Analysis



9. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Protein Powder Market - By Region



10. Global Protein Powder Market - Regional Share (2018, 2024)



11. North America Protein Powder Market: An Analysis

11.1 By Value (2014-2018)

11.2 By Value (2019-2024)



12. North America Protein Powder Market : Segment Analysis

12.1 By Product Type (2018, 2024)

12.1.1 North America Protein Powder Market Size, By Product Type, By Value (2014-2024)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of North America Protein Powder Market - By Product Type

12.3 By Application (2018, 2024)

12.3.1 North America Protein Powder Market Size, By Application, By Value (2014-2024)

12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of North America Protein Powder Market - By Application

12.5 By Distribution Channel (2018, 2024)

12.5.1 North America Protein Powder Market Size, By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)

12.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of North America Protein Powder Market - By Distribution Channel



13. Market Attractiveness Chart of North America Protein Powder Market - By Country



Company Profiles



Abbot Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

AMCO Proteins

MusclePharm Corporation

NOW Foods

Glanbia Plc

NBTY Inc

Herbalife International of America Inc.

General Nutrition Corporation (GNC Holdings Inc.)

Suppleform

