Global $60B+ Aerosol Delivery Devices Industry Outlook, 2027 Featuring Profiles of Key Players 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, and Merck & Co Among Others

The global aerosol delivery devices market reached a value of US$ 41.45 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 60.14 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

The global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that leads to acute respiratory infections among patients represents one of the key factors driving the need for aerosol delivery devices. These devices assist in treating obstructive airway diseases at home and in healthcare settings.

Apart from this, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory infections due to surging air pollution levels, allergens and occupational risks, and the increasing number of individuals who smoke tobacco and drink is propelling the market growth. Moreover, a considerable rise in the geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to developing serious health illnesses, is positively influencing the demand for portable inhalation devices that are convenient and economical.

Besides this, market players are developing novel aerosol delivery devices that help treat chronic inflammation and infection in the lungs and improve airway clearance in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Furthermore, they are offering mini ultrasonic nebulizers and inhalers through e-commerce channels that have automatic memory and are easy to use while traveling. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for personalized drug therapy and the increasing use of online channels for purchasing medical supplies, is driving the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aerosol delivery devices market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Dry Powder Inhalers

Single Dose Inhalers



Multi Dose Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Conventional Pressurized Inhalers



Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers

Jet Nebulizers



Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizers



Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers

Breakup by Application:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic Fibrosis

Non-Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes



Analgesia



Parkinson's Disease

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

3M Company

Company Aerogen

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Metall Zug AG

Recipharm AB (publ)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

