Global $61.9 Billion LendTech Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031

08 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LendTech Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By Organization Size, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


LendTech market was valued at $8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $61.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2031 owing to increasing market demand from the banking sector.

Lending technology is a secure online method of delivering loans and financial services to customers. Customers can access a digital platform from banks and other financial lending organizations to handle loans and related operations. In addition, today, a lot of FinTech businesses include lending in their services, which has provided many customers with a smooth and convenient experience.

Key factors driving the growth of the lendtech market include the fact that ease of applying loans for borrowers and numerous other benefits for lenders, such as automated loan management, and rapid loan approval are shifting their attention toward digital lending, thus driving the lendtech market growth.

In addition, rise in government initiatives toward lending technology and increased focus towards digitalizing lending process are becoming major factors propelling the growth of lendtech. In addition, due to the multiple benefits offered by the digitization of banking and financial services, the lendtech sector is expanding as a result of changing consumer expectations and behaviour.

Customers might originate from different backgrounds and may require the loan for a number of reasons, including personal loans, SME finance, and home loans, among many other possibilities. Additionally, the benefits offered by digital lending platforms, such as enhanced loan optimization of the loan process, quicker decision-making, compliance with rules and norms, and increased organisational efficiency, fuel the growth of the lendtech industry.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of cutting-edge technologies like AI will raise the use of loan technology even more. Due to its use, financing is becoming easier and more affordable. Today, the market for loan technologies is expanding due to the creation and use of loan technologies by several FinTech organisations.

Peer-to-peer lender Prosper facilitates communication between lenders and borrowers and offers advantages of cutting-edge lending technologies, such as reasonable rates, favourable conditions, and evaluation that is not just based on credit score.

The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Technological advancements, such as integration of cloud-based model allows firms to manage all the applications simultaneously, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of lendtech market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, in the next years, the lendtech industry is anticipated to rise because to technological developments such as the incorporation of machine learning (ML) and automations. Additionally, the increased use of digital lending by banks, credit unions, and NBFCs is anticipated to open up attractive growth prospects for the industry in the years to come.

In addition, it is anticipated that the importance of blockchain technology among digital lending providers will grow as a result of its capacity to transfer documents efficiently and with high integrity. Regulators and auditors, two parties involved in the lending process, can easily verify identities and follow transactions thanks to blockchain technology.

The key players profiled in the study include Visa, Inc., American Express, Fiserv, Inc., Finastra, Nelito Systems Pvt. Ltd., Q2 Software, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, FIS, Roostify, Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

The players in the market have been actively engaged in the adoption various Strategies such as acquisition, product launch and expansion to remain competitive and gain an advantage over the competitors in the market.

Current lending products available through the total lending home portal include Fusion LaserPro, Fusion DepositPro, Fusion Compliance Reporter, and ProSign Online, with additional lending products to follow.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • The rapid adoption of technology by all levels of lending service providers
  • Need for improved security and compliance in the lending process
  • Increasing adoption of cloud services and automation in the lending process

Restraints

  • Reduced human-to-human interaction
  • Over-indebtedness and heavy reliance on technology & internet access

Opportunities

  • Implementation of better machine learning automation and big data

Company Profiles

  • Visa, Inc
  • American Express Company
  • Finastra
  • Q2 Software, Inc.
  • Newgen Software Technologies Limited
  • fis
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Fiserv, Inc.
  • Nelito Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Roostify, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

By Deployment Mode

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

By Type

  • Consumer Lending
  • Business Lending

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End User

  • Banks
  • Credit Unions
  • NBFCs

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

