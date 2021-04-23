Global $623 Bn Beer Market to 2026 by Type, Packaging, Production, Alcoholic Content, Flavor, Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beer market reached a value of US$ 623.2 Billion in 2020.

The alcohol content in beer generally ranges from less than 3% to 40% by volume (ABV), depending on the style and recipe of the formulation. If consumed in moderation, beer is known to prevent diseases related to the heart and circulatory system, including atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack.



With a rise in the number of social drinkers, particularly in Asian and African countries, on account of improving economic scenario and growing middle-class population, the demand for beer has increased. Alcohol-free and low alcohol beer have also gained popularity, especially among young consumers trying to make positive lifestyle choices and manage their alcohol intake. Beer manufacturing companies are also introducing several new products and brands to expand their consumer base.

Moreover, the rising influence of social media, increasing internet penetration and growth of the e-commerce sector have enabled manufacturers to create improved retailing channels and market presence. However, the on-premise sales of beer are anticipated to decline in the short term due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdowns, as individuals practice social distancing measures and avoid gatherings and outings.

Report Highlights

Some regions are witnessing an uptick in demand for go-to beer packs, as well as home delivery services by breweries.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the global beer market to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Standard lager represents the most popular product type as it contains low-alcohol content and lesser calories. Owing to this, it has gained popularity amongst health-conscious consumers who prefer to consume lower amounts of alcohol.

Amongst these, glass accounts for the largest market share, as it is one of the conventional materials used for packaging beer.

At present, macro-breweries dominate the market as they produce beer in large quantities, consequently offering it at an affordable price as compared to craft beer.

Consumers mostly prefer beer with a high alcohol content as they associate it with better taste and quality of raw materials.

At present, unflavored beer leads the market, accounting for the largest market share.

The majority of the beer is distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets as they offer convenience and a wide variety of products to consumers.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market. This can be attributed to changing lifestyles, growing young population, and increasing acceptance of western cultural habits across the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the beer market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the production?

What is the breakup of the market based on the alcoholic content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What are the profit margins in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Beer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by Production

5.7 Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content

5.8 Market Breakup by Flavor

5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Standard Lager

6.2 Premium Lager

6.3 Specialty Beer

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Packaging

7.1 Glass

7.2 PET Bottle

7.3 Metal Can

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Production

8.1 Macro-Brewery

8.2 Micro-Brewery

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Alcohol Content

9.1 High

9.2 Low

9.3 Alcohol Free



10 Market Breakup by Flavor

10.1 Unflavored

10.2 Flavored



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.2 On-Trades

11.3 Specialty Stores

11.4 Convenience Stores

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis

16.1 Price Indicators

16.2 Price Structure

16.3 Margin Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

17.3.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev

17.3.3 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited

17.3.4 Carlsberg Group

17.3.5 Diageo plc

17.3.6 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

17.3.7 Heineken N.V.

17.3.8 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co

17.3.9 Groupo Modelo

17.3.10 United Breweries Group

17.3.11 Oettinger Brauerei Gmbh

17.3.12 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

17.3.13 Molson Coors Brewing Company

17.3.14 Tetra Laval



