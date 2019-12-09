Global $64.03 Billion Agrochemical Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agrochemical Market - World Market Review By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio & Others, Non Crop Chemical), By Chemical Type, By Crop Type (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agrochemical Market was valued at USD 64,038.00 Million in the year 2018



The Agrochemical market is basically driven by increase in population at the growing rate. The population has been increasing at an alarming rate but with the increase in the population the land available for agriculture is declining. With the help of the Agrochemicals products such as Herbicides, Fungicides and Insecticides farmers would be able to grow more crops on less land, which makes the crops cost less and the crops would be available to the end consumers at less price.



Farmers also get benefited because the agriculture land would continue to decline in future and population would continue to increase in the future, so with the help of pesticides the farmers would be growing more crops on less land. Also the support provided by the government for the use of pesticides to the farmers, help them to grow more crops on a less land.



On the basis of chemical Type, crop protection chemicals lead the Agrochemical market because crop protection chemicals help the farmers to produce more crops per unit area with less tillage, thus reducing deforestation, conserving natural resources and curbing soil erosion. Pesticides are also critical for the control of invasive species and noxious weeds.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific leads the Agrochemical market. In Asia Pacific the demand for Agrochemical market is expected to be high because the region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.



Scope of the Report



Global Agrochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Agrochemical Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)

By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis



Strategic Recommendations



Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand businesses

Contribution in Research and Development activities to expand application of agrochemical methods

Leverage the growing Asia Pacific Region

Global Agrochemical Market Dynamics



Global Agrochemical Market Drivers



Growing Population and Food Security

Decline in Arable Land

Crop Protection

Health Factor

Government Measure

Global Agrochemical Market Restraints:



Use of Bio Technology

Use of GM Crops

Global Agrochemical Market Trends:



Digitalization

Use of Robots and Drones

Global Agrochemical Market : Competitive Landscape



Porter's Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Syngenta

Bayer

BASF

FMC

ADAMA

UPL

Nufarm

Nissan Chemicals

Dow Du Pont

Sumitomo Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1c0j5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

