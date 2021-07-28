Global $65.9 Bn Wireless Electronic Health Records Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2026
Jul 28, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Electronic Health Records: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless electronic health record (EHR) market should reach $65.9 billion by 2026 from $28.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool to provide a thorough evaluation of the wireless EHR market. The geographical scope is worldwide, with an emphasis on major markets such as the United States. This report identifies products by type, application, end user and specialty.
Within the global wireless EHR market by type, two general areas are identified - wireless EHR devices and wireless EHR software -with appropriate subsegments discussed. These include the following categories.
Although Europe, specifically the Nordic countries, was one of the early adopters of EHR technology, advanced EHR systems (that enable device connectivity) are more widespread in the U.S.
The wireless EHR market is expected to be driven by a combination of two key factors: government legislation and incentives. The benefits of device EHR connectivity are improved quality of care, the ability to trim healthcare costs in the wake of chronic diseases and an aging population, and the facilitation of accurate data device capture. According to the West Health Institute, an estimated $36 billion could be saved if medical devices were better integrated with IT systems.
However, the biggest challenge facing the wireless EHR market at present is the development of architecture and standards that would help enable device interoperability. Accordingly, key industry groups such as the Continua Health Alliance and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) have emerged to create profiles that help promote medical device connectivity.
Further, standard development organizations (SDOs) such as ISO, CEN and HL7 are working on standardization in the field of health informatics to help promote interoperability.
The report exclusively includes wireless or mobile technologies with respect to the EHR market. Other allied markets such as the conventional EHR market and electronic medical record (EMR) markets are only covered for overall understanding of the market. However, in-depth market estimates of such markets and stand-alone remote patient monitoring devices are excluded from the scope of the study.
The Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Quantification of wireless electronic health records market based on EHR segment, type, medical specialty, EHR software and mobile technologies, application, end-user and region
- Detailed description of evolution and business impact, key wireless EHR product categories and an overview of clinical trials, investment scenarios and strategic issues of the industry
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic, Oracle Corp. and Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Leading Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background
- Wireless EHR Market Definitions and Overview
- Evolution and Business Impact
- Venture Capital Investments
- Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets
- Key Wireless EHR Product Categories
- Stakeholders and Trends
- Clinical Trials, Investment Scenario and Strategic Issues
- Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Wireless EHR
Chapter 5 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Major Segment and Type
- Wireless EHR Devices
- Blood Glucose Meters
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Capnography
- Neurological Monitoring
- Stress Monitoring
- Serotonin Biosensors
- Holter Monitor
- Apnea and Sleep Monitor
- Multiparameter Patient Monitors
- Pediatric Growth Trackers
- Coagulation Monitors
- Peak Flow Meter
- Thermometers
- Smart Infusion Pumps
- Wireless EHR Software
- E-Prescribing
- Billing Automation
- Decision Support Tools
- Document and Image Management System (RIS/PACS)
- Administration (Cloud Platform)
- Computerized Health Records
Chapter 6 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Medical Specialty
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Urology
- Pediatrics
- Psychiatry
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Ophthalmology
- General Surgery
Chapter 7 Global Market for Wireless EHR by End User
- Hospitals
- Long-Term Care Facilities
- United States
- Europe
- Physician Offices
Chapter 8 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Application
- Clinical
- Administration
- Radiology
- Pharmacy
- Laboratories
- Nursing
Chapter 9 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Mobile Technologies
- 3G/Commercial Cellular
- Wireless LANs
- Sensors
- Bluetooth
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Satellites
- Zigbee
- WiMAX
- Facilitating Devices: Smartphones and Tablets
Chapter 10 Global Market for Wireless EHR by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Drivers
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Medical Device Equipment Regulations
- Regulations
- United States
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- China
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Shares of Wireless EHR
- Patent Activity in Wireless EHR
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Amd Global Telemedicine
- Carematix Inc.
- Cerner
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Eclinicalworks
- Epic Systems
- General Electric
- Globalmed
- Greenway Health Llc
- Honeywell International Inc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Meditech
- Medtronic
- Oracle
- Qualcomm
- Roche Holding Ag (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Schiller Ag
- Siemens Healthcare
- Teladoc Health Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x3s12
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article