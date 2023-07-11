Global 6G Market Analysis 2023-2030 - Increasing Demand for Seamless Connectivity Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G Market by Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive, Educational and entertainment, Health, Manufacturing, Public safety), by Application (Multi sensory extended reality, Blockchain), by Deployment Device & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst forecasts the 6G market size from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 40.2 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2%

The rapid advancement of technology and the increasing demand for seamless connectivity are driving the growth of the 6G market. Businesses across various industries recognize the importance of 6G networks in enabling faster data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive device connectivity.

This technology empowers businesses to deliver enhanced user experiences, support emerging applications such as augmented reality and autonomous systems, and drive innovation in various sectors.

By Deployment Device, the Smartphone segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

The smartphone segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones and their integral role in our daily lives. Smartphones have become essential for communication, internet access, and various applications, making them a key driver in the 6G market.

With the increasing demand for faster and more reliable connectivity, 6G technology aims to revolutionize smartphone capabilities by offering higher data speeds, lower latency, and improved network capacity. This enables users to experience seamless connectivity and unlock the full potential of emerging technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence on their smartphones.

As a result, the smartphone segment is expected to witness significant growth and play a vital role in shaping the future of the 6G market.

By Application, Networked enabled the robotic and autonomous systems segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The networked-enabled robotic and autonomous systems segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of robotics and autonomous systems in various industries and sectors. Networked-enabled robotic and autonomous systems could leverage the power of 6G technology to enable seamless communication and collaboration between multiple devices and systems.

With the advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, these systems can perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention, improving efficiency, productivity, and safety. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture are witnessing a rapid integration of networked-enabled robotic and autonomous systems to streamline operations and optimize performance.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has a large population with increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption. This provides fertile ground for the growth of 6G services and applications.

The demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity is escalating, driven by the rising consumption of data-intensive services, such as video streaming, online gaming, and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences. The governments in the region are actively supporting the development and deployment of 6G networks.

They are investing in infrastructure, spectrum allocation, and policy frameworks to foster the growth of next-generation communication technologies. The region's focus on smart city initiatives, digital transformation, and emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) further fuels the demand for 6G connectivity and solutions.

Competitive landscape

The major players in the 6G market have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 6G market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $40.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 51.1 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Next-Generation Connectivity and Advanced Technological Capabilities to Drive Market Growth

Automotive and Network-Enabled Robotic and Autonomous Systems to Account for Highest CAGR in 2023

Network-Enabled Robotic and Autonomous Systems and Internet of Things (Iot) Devices to Account for Highest CAGR in 2023

Automotive and Smartphones Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Asia-Pacific Expected to Achieve Highest Growth

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Data Demand

Technological Advancements

Industry and Economic Growth

Restraints

Infrastructure Development

Spectrum Availability

Regulatory and Standardization Challenges

Opportunities

Transformative Applications

Edge Computing and Ai Integration

Global Connectivity

Challenges

Security and Privacy

Ethical and Social Implications

Environmental Impact

Technology Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

Higher Frequency Bands

Terahertz (Thz) Communications

Massive Mimo and Beamforming

Ultra-Low-Latency and Network Slicing

Related Technologies

Ai and Machine Learning

Quantum Communications and Security

Edge Computing and Distributed Intelligence

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Nokia Showcased 6G and Research on Lunar Networks

Case Study 2: Samsung Unveiled Its Exynos Modem, Which Supports Two-Way Satellite Communication

Case Study 3: Ntt Created Prototype Baseband Amplifier Chip for Networks Operating at 2 Terabytes Per Second

Company Profiles



Major Players

AT&T

Broadcom

Cisco

Ericsson

Google

Huawei

Nokia

NTT Docomo

Orange

Reliance Jio

Samsung

T-Mobile

Verizon

China Mobile

ZTE

Other Players

Deepsig

Fujitsu

Interdigital

Keysight Technologies

LG Corp

Mediatek

National Instrument Corp

NEC

Qualcomm

SK Telecom

Sony

