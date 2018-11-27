Global $7 Bn Single-use Bioprocessing Market 2019-2024: Major Vendors are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck, Danaher, GE Healthcare & Avantor

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is anticipated to reach revenues of approximately $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2018-2024.

The growing adoption of disposable equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics will encourage consumers to launch a wide range of products in the global market. Also, increasing number of researches on cell therapies, vaccines, biosimilars, stem cells, and gene therapy will propel the demand in the market.

The global single-use bioprocessing market is driven by the advancement in the life sciences industry and a large pool of the patient population that are opting for biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals. The rise in access to several new drug therapies, the expansion of the healthcare sector, and an increase in private sector investments are fueling the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing market by product, application, end-user, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global single-use bioprocessing market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers the five main geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA); end-users (biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies, CMOs, R&D companies, and research institutes) under the study while elaborating the present market scenario and discussing the futuristic market demand for single-use bioprocessing products.

The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the global single-use bioprocessing market. The report also discussed the future market growth, improvement areas, and strategic recommendations for market vendors.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, application, end-users, and geography. The global single-use bioprocessing market by product is segmented into simple & peripheral devices and single-use bioprocessing equipment. Single-use processing equipment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on innovation, evolution, and adoption of next-generation technology is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market.An increase in the prevalence of life-threatening diseases globally has created a surge in demand for therapeutic drugs, especially biologics. This increased demand has forced biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies to look for quick and effective ways such as the usage of simple and peripheral single-use products to manufacture biopharmaceuticals.

The application segment in the global single-use bioprocessing market is classified into filtration, storage & transfer, cell culture, mixing, and purification. Purification is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. The rise in the usage of these technologies in downstream processing and high demand for establishing hybrid manufacturing facilities to optimize the productivity and yield of biopharmaceuticals fully is contributing to the growth of this segment.

Growing adoption of single-use depth filters, tangential flow filters during bioprocessing is driving the filtration application segment.A broad range of single-use bioprocess containers and media bags are used for the storage and transportation of fluids such as buffers, media preparation, and cell culture liquid samples.A broad range of single-use bioprocess containers and media bags are used for the storage and transportation of fluids such as buffers, media preparation, and cell culture liquid samples.

The global single-use bioprocessing market by end-user segment is categorized into biopharmaceuticals manufacturing companies, CMOs, and R&D companies & research institutes. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies occupied more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period. The high uptake of biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide is encouraging biologic manufacturers to use disposable products in the global market.

CMOs are increasingly adopting single-use bioprocessing for commercial manufacturing facilities as their confidence is growing with improvements in supply chains, material science, and robustness of single-use technologies. The adoption of SUB is likely to increase the competition within the biopharmaceutical industry, allowing entry-level, smaller and medium-sized companies to gain a quick foothold in the market.

Increasing demand for biologics from patients, especially the elderly, high investments in R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies, and patent expiries of biologics are the key drivers for the single-use bioprocessing market in North America. The growing shift from traditional stainless-steel bioprocessing to disposables of the biopharmaceutical industry is driving the market in the European region.

The major vendors in the global market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Merck KGaA

Danaher

GE Healthcare

Avantor

Other prominent vendors include



3M

ABEC

Adolf Khner

Applikon Biotechnology

CESCO Bioengineering

Charter Medical

Corning

Entegris

Eppendorf

Holland Applied Technologies

Infors

Meissner Filtration Products

Parker Hannifin

PBS Biotech

Repligen

Saint-Gobain and Solaris Biotechnology.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Single-use Bioprocessing (SUB)

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Single-Use Bioprocessing (SUb): An Overview

7.1.1 Market Snapshot



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Shift from Multi-use to SUT in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

8.1.2 High Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals and Biosimilars

8.1.3 Growing Demand for Flexible and Customized Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities

8.1.4 Growing Focus on Reducing on Manufacturing Cost and Decreasing Risk of Cross-contamination

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Extractability and Leachability Challenges with Usage of Single-use Solutions

8.2.2 Challenges Associated with Scalability, Product Compatibility, and Compliance

8.2.3 Regulatory Uncertainties Impacting SUB Adoption

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Increase in Strategic Acquisition Activities

8.3.2 New Product Launches

8.3.3 Technological Advancements/Improvements Witnessing in SUB

8.3.4 Growing Focus of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers on Adopting Automation in Bioprocessing



9 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2.1 Key Players

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment

10.3 Simple and Peripheral Devices



11 By End-user

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies

11.3 CMOs

11.4 R&D Companies & Research Institutes



12 By Application

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Filtration

12.3 Storage and Transport

12.4 Cell Culture

12.5 Mixing

12.6 Purification



13 By Geography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grb5cq/global_7_bn?w=5





