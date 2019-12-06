Global $700 Million eSIM Market to 2025: eSIM Demand Increasing in Connected Cars, Consumer Electronics, and IoT Devices

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eSIM Market By End-user, By Offering, By Geography - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eSIM market will grow at a CAGR of over 90% during the forecast period 2019-2025



The global eSIM market is expected to cross $700 million mark by the end of 2019, with the demand for eSIM increasing in areas including connected cars, consumer electronics, and IoT devices. The report also discusses the eSIM management services, including platform management provided by certain companies.



eSIM (embedded subscriber identity module) is an embedded rewritable chip that eliminates the need for a physical SIM in electronic devices, which requires M2M and telecom communication. eSIM enables remote SIM provisioning for mobile devices and is currently supported by several telecom carriers. Few of the major tech companies, including Apple, Alphabet (Google), Samsung, and Huawei, have released devices that have eSIM capability. Google's Android framework has started providing standard APIs for accessing eSIM and managing subscription profile on the eSIM since Android 9.



eSIM is similar to traditional physical SIM in aspects such as access points and IMEI numbers. However, when an organization hands over an eSIM to an employee, the organization loses control over the data used by the SIM, since the employee can use it across multiple devices. Through an eSIM, the organization can restrict the employee to use a pre-defined device for data consumption and thereby could exert more control over the data consumed.



Another advantage of using eSIM is the ease of changing mobile network operators. This will affect the carriers negatively since more customers will have the tendency to shift connection if they are not satisfied, provided the mobile number does not change. However, network operators have several advantages of using eSIM, including reduced cost, increasing subscribers, and better security. There has been growth in the number of telecom companies supporting eSIM capabilities with many major companies, including NTT Docomo, AT&T, Etisalat, Vodafone, and Telefonica, providing eSIM solutions.



Based on geography, the global eSIM market is segmented in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America is the leading revenue generator in the global eSIM market, with a significant share of the market contributed by the US.



Based on end-users, the global eSIM market is segmented into automotive sector, telecom sector, utilities sector, manufacturing sector, logistics sector, and others. Others include the use of eSIM devices for environment safety and security services used across all urban areas including smart cities. Few of the major use cases of eSIM will be witnessed in vehicle telematics apart from the telecom devices. Increasing R&D on connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles will fuel the demand for eSIM during the forecast period.



Based on offering, the global eSIM market is segmented into hardware segment and connectivity management services. The hardware segment includes the revenue generated from the sales of eSIM hardware modules. Connectivity management services involve the services provided by vendors for securely and remotely managing the lifecycle of cellular subscriptions.



