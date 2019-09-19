Global $75.6 Bn Legal Marijuana Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Marijuana Market by Product Type (Buds, Cannabis Extracts), Species (Sativa, Indica), Strains (THC, CBD), Purchase Channel, Application (Medical, Recreational), End-Use Industries, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal marijuana market is expected to reach $75.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.



The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing legalization of marijuana, growing medicinal applications of marijuana, and rising geriatric population who are in the need of treatment for chronic diseases. However, high cost and strict rules and regulations regarding production, distribution, sales, and possession of legal marijuana obstruct the growth of this market to some extent.



The North America region is estimated to dominate the global legal marijuana market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to legalization of cannabis in several states in the U.S., and in Canada, changing people's attitude toward marijuana use, large base of potential marijuana consumers in the region, rising acceptance towards marijuana use for both medical and recreational purposes, and increasing investment by marijuana producers in the region.



The key players operating in the global legal marijuana market are

Aphria Inc.

Aurora marijuana Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

HEXO Corp.

Maricann Group Inc.

Marijuana Science Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

OrganiGram Holding Inc.

Stenocare A/S

Terra Tech Corp.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO marijuana Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Environment

3.1. Regulatory Analysis

3.2. North America

3.3. Europe

3.4. Asia-Pacific

3.5. Rest of World



4. Industry Structure



5. Executive Summary



6. Market Insights

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Dynamics

6.2.1. Drivers

6.2.2. Restraints

6.2.3. Opportunities

6.2.4. Challenges

6.2.5. Trends

6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player



7. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Buds / Marijuana Flower

7.3. Marijuana Extracts

7.3.1. Oil

7.3.2. Tinctures

7.3.3. Others



8. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Species

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cannabis Indica

8.3. Cannabis Sativa

8.4. Cannabis Hybrid



9. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Strains

9.1. Introduction

9.2. THC-Dominant

9.3. CBD-Dominant

9.4. Balanced THC and CBD



10. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Purchase Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Online

10.3. Offline



11. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Medical

11.2.1. Chronic Pain

11.2.2. Mental Disorders

11.2.3. Cancer

11.2.4. Others

11.3. Recreational

11.4. Cosmetics and Others



12. Global Legal Marijuana Market, by End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Pharmaceutical

12.3. Food, Beverages, and Tobacco

12.4. Personal Care

12.5. Research and Development Centers



13. Geographic Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



