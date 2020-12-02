Global $8.23 Bn Ventilator Markets to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Mobility; Type; Interface; Mode; End-user

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilator Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Mobility; Type; Interface; Mode, Inverse Ratio Ventilation, Prone Ventilation, High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation, High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation, Others); End User and Geography." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intensive Care Ventilators held Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

The market is expected to reach US$ 8,239.18 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.45 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global ventilator market,and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on mobility, the global ventilator market is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators.The intensive care ventilators segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Increasing number of patients with severe respiratory diseases, and launch of innovative technologies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for intensive care ventilators.



The global ventilator market growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population.However, adverse effects on cardiopulmonary function and complications associated with ventilators such as infections may hinder the market growth.



Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Getinge Ab

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

General Electric Company

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Resmed

Smiths Group Plc.

