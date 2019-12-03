Global $8.92 Billion Flow Cytometry Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services, By Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), By Application (Research, Industrial, Clinical), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market size is expected to reach USD 8.92 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.6%



Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is expected to upsurge the demand for flow cytometers for disease diagnosis. In addition, rising usage of autologous and allogenic stem cell therapy by physicians, due to adverse effects of radiation and chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer, will also drive the market.



High demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) testing in chronic disease management is also expected to fuel the demand for cytometry techniques. Increasing R&D initiatives by key companies for the development of multicolor assays and advanced reagents for analysis are anticipated to boost the demand further. Furthermore, technological advancements, in terms of enhanced accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness, are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Small-size high-throughput cytometers are expected to gain popularity over the coming years as they are cost-effective and easy to use. Furthermore, improvement in fluorescent dyes and introduction of bench top cytometers are the other growth propellers. For instance, multicolor flow cytometry coupled with multiple lasers is the fastest-growing application segment, which finds extensive applications in the field of R&D innovations in new drug development and is adopted by many Contract Research Organizations (CRO).



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Bead-based flow cytometry is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing advancements in molecular engineering and monoclonal antibody production

Reagent & consumable is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product & services segment from 2019 to 2026 due to extensive utilization in molecular diagnostics

Commercial organizations segment held the largest revenue share due to large-scale production of proteins, cell line development, and other biologicals coupled with high demand for cell sorting and analysis techniques

Asia Pacific regional is presumed to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to supportive government initiatives for the development of biotech industry and growing awareness about the applications of flow cytometers

Multinational companies are collaborating with local diagnostic companies and healthcare institutions in developing countries to strengthen their position in the global flow cytometry market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Flow Cytometry Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key End Users

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Target Disorders

3.6.1.2 Increasing Demand For In Vitro Diagnostics

3.6.1.3 Growing R & D Investments In Biotechnology Sector

3.6.1.4 Technological Advancements

3.6.1.5 Increasing Demand For Point Of Care Diagnostics

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High Cost Of Instruments

3.7 Flow Cytometry - Swot Analysis By Factors, (Political & Legal, Economical, Technological)

3.8 Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 Pestle Analysis

3.8.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances



Chapter 4 Flow Cytometry Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Flow Cytometry Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology, 2015 To 2026

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026

4.5.1 Cell Based

4.5.2 Bead Based



Chapter 5 Flow Cytometry Market: Product & Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Flow Cytometry Market: Product & Services Movement Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product, 2015 To 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026

5.5.1 Instruments

5.5.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.5.3 Software

5.5.4 Accessories

5.5.5 Services



Chapter 6 Flow Cytometry Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 Flow Cytometry Market: Applications Movement Analysis

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product, 2015 To 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026

6.5.1 Research

6.5.1.1 Research Market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

6.5.1.3 Apoptosis

6.5.1.4 Cell Sorting

6.5.1.5 Cell Cycle Analysis

6.5.1.6 Immunology

6.5.1.7 Cell Viability

6.5.2 Industrial

6.5.3 Clinical

6.5.3.1 Clinical Market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5.3.1.1 Cancer

6.5.3.1.2 Organ Transplantation

6.5.3.1.3 Immunodeficiency

6.5.3.1.4 Haematology



Chapter 7 Flow Cytometer Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition And Scope

7.2 Flow Cytometry Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product, 2015 To 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026

7.5.1 Commercial Organizations

7.5.2 Hospitals

7.5.3 Academic Institutes

7.5.4 Clinical Testing Labs



Chapter 8 Flow Cytometry Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Technology, Product & Services, Application, And End-Use

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Flow Cytometry Market Share By Region, 2016 & 2025

8.3 Regional Dashboard

8.4 Regional Market Share And Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies

EMD Millipore Corp

Apogee Flow Systems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Life Technologies Corporation

Stratedigm

Luminex Corporation

MiltenyiBiotec

GE Healthcare

