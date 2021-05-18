Global $850+ Million Silicon on Insulator (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power SOI, Others) Markets, 2015-2020 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market - Analysis By Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power SOI, Others), Technology, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Silicon on Insulator Market, valued at USD 854.78 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing demand of semiconductor devices and growing demand of SOI wafers in consumer electronics.

Additionally, high proliferation of smartphones and growing Internet penetration will drive the Silicon on Insulator market value in the near future.



Among the Wafer Type in the Silicon on Insulator market (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power SOI and Others), RF-SOI is widely used globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of RF-SOI wafer types for semiconductor devices, wireless communication will drive the market.



Among the Technology in the Silicon on Insulator market (SIMOX, BESOI, Smart Cut and Others), Smart Cut technology is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of Smart Cut technology is because it offers high uniformity and excellent bonding interface in wafers and controls their thickness variability will drive the market.



Among the Application of the Silicon on Insulator market (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Entertainment and Gaming, and Others), Automotive is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Automotive is one of the largest application of SOI technology and demand of SOI wafers in vehicles and hybrid technology among automobile manufacturers across globe which will keep increasing in future.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increase in usage of SOI in emerging technologies like IoT and growing demand in 5G and automotive industry are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Silicon on Insulator market by Value.

The report analyses the Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power SOI, Others).

The report analyses the Silicon on Insulator Market by Technology (SIMOX, BESOI, Smart Cut, Others).

The report analyses the Silicon on Insulator Market by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Entertainment and Gaming, Others).

The Global Silicon on Insulator Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Brazil , Canada , Germany , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

and ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Wafer Type, by Technology and by Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Soitec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Globalwafers, SUMCO, Globalfoundries, TowerJazz, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, SIMGUI, Silicon Valley Microcontrollers and Murata Manufacturing.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Silicon on Insulator market.

The report presents the analysis of Silicon on Insulator market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Silicon on Insulator Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

