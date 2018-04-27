Global $854 Mn Horizontal Carousels Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023

Horizontal carousels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$652.99 million in 2017 to US$854.46 million in 2023.

Carousels are used to select items which are either small each-picked items or which have low movement velocity. Horizontal carousels increase storage density and efficiency while reducing required labor hours. These material handling equipment provide a low-floor-space way of storing, securing, and retrieving different raw materials and finished or intermediate goods. Rising demand for warehouse spacing for storing excess inventory stock is augmenting the demand for horizontal carousels globally.

Rising disposable incomes and improving living standards, hectic work life, and growing awareness about good health and fitness are boosting the growth of global food processing industry which, in turn, drives the demand for horizontal carousel in food processing factories and units to reduce picking time and use less labor in order to ensure a hygienic environment for the production of good quality food and beverage products.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Horizontal Carousels Market By Product Type

5.1. Top Drive

5.2. Bottom Drive

5.3. Twin Bin



6. Global Horizontal Carousels Market By Industry Vertical

6.1. Pharmaceutical

6.2. Food and Beverage

6.3. Warehousing and Logistics

6.4. Retail

6.5. Manufacturing



7. Global Horizontal Carousels Market By Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East And Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. BEUMER Group

9.2. Konecranes

9.3. Bastian Solutions, Inc.

9.4. Kardex Remstar

9.5. ULMA Handling Systems

9.6. SencorpWhite

9.7. Dexion (Constructor Group)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/skk85z/global_854_mn?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-854-mn-horizontal-carousels-market-forecasts-from-2018-to-2023-300637969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

