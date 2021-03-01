Global $87.6 Billion Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market to 2030 with Honeywell, AAR, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Airbus, & Boeing Dominating
Mar 01, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
Major companies in the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market include Honeywell Aerospace; AAR Corporation; Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance; Airbus SAS and The Boeing Company.
The global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is expected to grow from $63.19 billion in 2020 to $68.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $87.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that maintain, repair and overhaul commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders, drones, aircraft turbines, aircraft engines and rocket engines.
The market numbers in this report include sales of spare parts to end consumers by aircraft MRO providers that are used during the aircraft MRO activities. The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is segmented into commercial aircrafts MRO services; commercial helicopters MRO services; commercial gliders and drones MRO services; aircraft turbines MRO services; aircraft engines MRO services and rocket engines MRO services.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.
