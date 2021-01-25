Global $925+ Million Sputter Coater Market to 2027: Focus on Semiconductor, Metal, Glass, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes, Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sputter Coater - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sputter Coater estimated at US$655.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$926.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Semiconductor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$432.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $177.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Sputter Coater market in the U. S. is estimated at US$177.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Glass Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$107.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$123.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Sputter Coater Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Sputter Coater Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Sputter Coater Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Semiconductor (Substrate Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Semiconductor (Substrate Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Semiconductor (Substrate Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Metal (Substrate Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Metal (Substrate Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Metal (Substrate Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Glass (Substrate Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Glass (Substrate Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Glass (Substrate Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Institutes (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Institutes (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

