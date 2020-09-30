Global $940 Million High Performance Doors Market Outlook to 2025: Major Players are Koninklijke Philips, ResMed, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Connect America

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Doors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The high performance doors market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% and achieve an incremental revenue of $940 million between 2019 and 2025



The market has been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as there has been variation in construction businesses and raw material prices, particularly due to the implementation of lockdowns in several countries. The global construction business has been disturbed as the virus has affected both materials and labor availability. The global steel sector and other metal sectors have negatively been influenced, which is expected to impact the high performance doors market shares.



The market is mainly driven by the demand for secure and operationally-efficient doors, which reduce the cycle time in industries. Most industrial spaces are implementing the latest infrastructure and technology to improve the overall aesthetics of the space, while ensuring maximum security and convenience. Fire-rated and thermally efficient high-performance doors can prove highly beneficial for industrial spaces, and investments in production sites are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market. To reduce energy consumption, several countries worldwide are standardizing norms to make the building envelope as well as fenestration more efficient by installing energy-efficient doors.



High Performance Doors Market Segmentation



The metal segment led the high performance doors market with a share of 66% in 2019. Metal doors are expected to register CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the replacement sector is expected to boost the market. A high share in the demand is linked to the growing non-residential construction, new permits in several countries, and the increasing demand for renovation and retrofit projects.



The fabric segment constitutes the second largest high performance doors market share. Low-cost manufacturing is boosting the demand for fabric material among end-user. The construction sector is expected to observe a decline in the production and sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delay in supply of materials and products. Therefore, the decline in construction activities is expected to affect the segment. High-density PVC is the major material used in high-performance fabric doors. Moreover, the major factors of the growing use of PVC as one of the main materials for manufacturing high-performance doors are low cost and durability.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



China, Japan, and India are the most potential markets for high-performance doors in the APAC region on account of the strong investment in infrastructure spending. Owing to the huge demand for infrastructure, the APAC market holds a key area of interest for vendors in the industrial construction business.



Currently, APAC remains a highly potential market for almost every industry. The region is expected to grow at around 6% between 2019 and 2020. Comprising two most populous countries in the world, China and India, the APAC region is expected to witness considerable investor attention in the times to come. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have resulted in the rise of megacities in the fast-growing economies of the region.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global high performance doors market is in the nascent stage of growth, with many countries still experimenting with the concept. The growth of the market is expected to be majorly driven by the increasing end-user demand and production flow. The competition is currently stiff in the end-user segment as several companies are looking to gain a first-mover advantage. Also, the market is not facing tough competition from substitute products. Hence, the high speed door manufacturers are slow in scaling up their operations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth In Warehouses In The APAC Region

8.2 Investments In Research & Development



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Demand For Energy Saving Doors

9.2 Demand For Smart Warehousing Solutions



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Raw Material Price Fluctuation

10.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Metal Industry

10.3 Variation In The Construction Business



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Metal

12.4 Fabric

12.5 Rubber



13 Function

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Rolling

13.4 Sliding

13.5 Folding



14 Installation

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Replacement

14.4 New Construction



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cold Storage

15.4 Food Processing Industry

15.5 Cleanroom

15.6 Warehouse And Distribution Center

15.7 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape

Competition Overview



Prominent Vendors

Koninklijke Philips

ResMed

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Connect America

Other Prominent Vendors

AdhereTech

A&D Medical

Anelto

BIOTRONIK

Cohero Health

Essence Group

GE Healthcare

GreatCall

LogicMark

MobileHelp

Mytrex

Nortek Security & Control

Freeus

Masimo

Pillsy

Resideo

SMRxT

Valued Relationships

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27bklh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

