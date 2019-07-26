Global $957 Mn Attitude and Heading Reference System Market to 2026

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Attitude and Heading Reference System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Attitude and Heading Reference System market accounted for $513.83 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $957.62 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2%



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Rise in aircraft deliveries, increasing demand for use in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, aircrafts and ships and growing importance of precision navigation, sensitivity, and reliability in the general aviation industry. However, decreased defense budgets of several developed nations are restraining market growth.



Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) are multi-axis sensors which use inertial navigation for calculating the position and velocity of an aircraft, namely heading, altitude and yaw. It also outputs flight dynamics information to flight deck displays, flight controls, weather radar antenna platform and other aircraft systems.



Based on the Type, The GPS-aided attitude and heading reference systems segment is expected to witness the significant growth during the forecast period. GPS-aided attitude and heading reference systems not only offer attitude and heading references for vehicles but also help in their navigation. The accuracy of these systems is high and the systems can detect change in velocity and position, without using accelerometers and magnetometers.



By Geography, Asia Pacific attitude and heading reference system market share is expected to witness significant gains owing to the increasing demand for helicopters and UAVs. Additionally, the increasing defense and military budgets coupled with stringent government regulations for regulating the flight systems are further expanding the market share over the study timeframe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Magnetic Sensing Units

5.3 Processor

5.4 Inertial Sensing Unit

5.4.1 Gyroscopes

5.4.1.1 MEMS Gyros

5.4.1.2 Ring Laser Gyros

5.4.1.3 Fiber Optic Gyros

5.4.2 Accelerometers

5.5 Magnetometer

5.6 Digital Processing Unit

5.7 Other Components



6 Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Air Data Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (ADAHRS)

6.3 Conventional Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS)

6.4 GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (GPS AHRS)



7 Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rotary Wing

7.2.1 Military UAV

7.2.2 Civil Helicopter

7.3 Fixed Wing Aircraft

7.3.1 Turboprops

7.3.2 Piston Engine

7.3.3 Business Jets

7.3.4 Fighter Jets



8 Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marine Applications

8.2.1 Submarines

8.2.2 Ships

8.3 Civil Aviation

8.3.1 Regional Transport Aircraft

8.3.1.1 Light Aircraft

8.3.1.2 Business Jets

8.3.1.3 Commercial Helicopters

8.4 Unmanned Vehicles

8.4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

8.4.1.1 Enterprise UAVs

8.4.1.2 Tactical UAVs

8.4.1.3 Consumer UAVs

8.4.2 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

8.5 Military Aviation

8.5.1 Military Helicopters

8.5.2 Fighter Aircraft

8.5.3 Military Transport Aircraft

8.6 Aerospace



9 Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

11.2 Universal avionics

11.3 Safran S.A.

11.4 Meggitt PLC

11.5 Lord Microstrain

11.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

11.7 MEMSic, Inc.

11.8 Vectornav Technologies, LLC

11.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.10 Moog, Inc.

11.11 Ixblue, Inc.

11.12 Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC



