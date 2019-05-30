Global $981 Mn In-Ear Monitoring System Market to 2024: Leading Vendors are Shure ANT, Sennheiser, HARMAN International, & Audio-Technica

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Ear Monitoring System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-ear monitoring system market is expected to reach around $981 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of about 4.5% during 2018-2024.

Collaborations among music industry players, advancements in in-ear monitoring technology, and intensification in market competitions are expected to offer new opportunities for vendors in the global in-ear monitoring system market. Further, product differentiation is a factor for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings, or else they might lose relevance in the market.

In addition, the development of new functionalities and continued product upgrades is required to keep pace with the evolving technological landscape in the in-ear monitoring system market. Shure, Sennheiser, LD Systems, and Audio-Technica are some of the key vendors engaged in the designing of wireless in-ear monitoring systems.

Factors such as ease of usage, connectivity, signal transmission, expansion of global music business, reduced dependency upon sound engineers, and progression in the end-user application are driving the global in-ear monitoring systems market. The increasing partnership with musicians and audiologist will boost revenues in the in-ear monitoring systems market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the global in-ear monitoring system market by products, applications, distribution channels, and geography.

In-ear Monitoring System Market: Dynamics

A key trend witnessed in the music industry market is to target visually impaired musicians via innovations. A major development in the in-ear monitoring system market has been the contribution toward the Baton Project, a plan that redefines orchestra for visually impaired musicians. A leading manufacturer, Shure, has backed the Project. It launched PSM900 in-ear monitoring systems, which can transmit the vibrations from the Baton directly to a wearable device worn by the visually impaired end-user. The transmitted signals ensure that they are received by the user that help in assessing the direction of the ongoing performance.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global in-ear monitoring system market is currently highly competitive. The market remains a little concentrated at the top, with 4-5 key vendors enjoying a majority of revenue.However, the market is also witnessing the growing influx of small and medium-sized vendors worldwide.

Changing customer preferences worldwide and the consistent need for technological enhancements in product offerings are driving vendors to modify and refine their unique value propositions. Partnerships with artists, event organizers, and other end-user application entities are another growth strategy adopted by vendors, which is expected to boost the in-ear monitoring system market.

Leading Vendors

Shure ANT (Advanced Native Technologies)

Sennheiser

HARMAN International (Samsung)

Audio-Technica



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Expansion of Global Music Business

8.1.2 Increased Adoption by Houses of Worship

8.1.3 Reduced Dependency on Sound Engineers

8.1.4 Progressing End-user Application Markets

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

8.2.2 High System Costs Deterring Market Growth

8.2.3 Parallel Growth of Substitutes

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Partnering with Musicians and Audiologists

8.3.2 Showcasing Products at Industry Events

8.3.3 Targeting Visually Impaired Musicians via Innovations

8.3.4 Transformation from Isolation to Protection



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis



10 Global In-Ear Monitoring System Market

10.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Five Forces Analysis



11 By Product Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Wireless in-ear Monitoring Systems

11.4 Wired in-ear Monitoring Systems



12 By Application

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Live Events & Performances

12.4 Large Venues

12.5 Studio & Broadcasting

12.6 Others



13 By Distribution Channel

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Manufacturing, Production, & distribution

13.3 Distribution Via Retail Stores

13.4 Distribution Via Online Websites



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Latin America



19 Middle-East and Africa



20 Competitive Landscape



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Shure

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Major Product Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strengths

21.1.4 Key Strategies

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 Sennheiser Electronic

21.3 Harman International (Samsung)

21.4 Audio-Technica



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Nady Systems

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Key Strengths

22.1.3 Key Strategies

22.2 Pyle-Pro

22.3 Hear Technologies

22.4 Peavey Electronics Corporation

22.5 Prodipe

22.6 JTS Professional

22.7 Audio2000's

22.8 Enping Sange Electronic (Baomic)

22.9 Shenzhen Anleon Electronic

22.10 Soyo Technology

22.11 Takstar

22.12 Wisycom USA

22.13 CAD Audio

22.14 Mipro

22.15 Listen Technologies

22.16 Gear4Music

22.17 TOA Corporation

22.18 Advanced Native Technologies

22.19 The T.BONE

22.20 LD Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xciwv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

