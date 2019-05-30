Global $981 Mn In-Ear Monitoring System Market to 2024: Leading Vendors are Shure ANT, Sennheiser, HARMAN International, & Audio-Technica
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Ear Monitoring System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-ear monitoring system market is expected to reach around $981 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of about 4.5% during 2018-2024.
Collaborations among music industry players, advancements in in-ear monitoring technology, and intensification in market competitions are expected to offer new opportunities for vendors in the global in-ear monitoring system market. Further, product differentiation is a factor for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings, or else they might lose relevance in the market.
In addition, the development of new functionalities and continued product upgrades is required to keep pace with the evolving technological landscape in the in-ear monitoring system market. Shure, Sennheiser, LD Systems, and Audio-Technica are some of the key vendors engaged in the designing of wireless in-ear monitoring systems.
Factors such as ease of usage, connectivity, signal transmission, expansion of global music business, reduced dependency upon sound engineers, and progression in the end-user application are driving the global in-ear monitoring systems market. The increasing partnership with musicians and audiologist will boost revenues in the in-ear monitoring systems market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the global in-ear monitoring system market by products, applications, distribution channels, and geography.
In-ear Monitoring System Market: Dynamics
A key trend witnessed in the music industry market is to target visually impaired musicians via innovations. A major development in the in-ear monitoring system market has been the contribution toward the Baton Project, a plan that redefines orchestra for visually impaired musicians. A leading manufacturer, Shure, has backed the Project. It launched PSM900 in-ear monitoring systems, which can transmit the vibrations from the Baton directly to a wearable device worn by the visually impaired end-user. The transmitted signals ensure that they are received by the user that help in assessing the direction of the ongoing performance.
Key Vendor Analysis
The global in-ear monitoring system market is currently highly competitive. The market remains a little concentrated at the top, with 4-5 key vendors enjoying a majority of revenue.However, the market is also witnessing the growing influx of small and medium-sized vendors worldwide.
Changing customer preferences worldwide and the consistent need for technological enhancements in product offerings are driving vendors to modify and refine their unique value propositions. Partnerships with artists, event organizers, and other end-user application entities are another growth strategy adopted by vendors, which is expected to boost the in-ear monitoring system market.
Leading Vendors
- Shure ANT (Advanced Native Technologies)
- Sennheiser
- HARMAN International (Samsung)
- Audio-Technica
