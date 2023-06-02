Global A2P Messaging Market Report 2023: Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A2P Messaging Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global A2P messaging market is expected to grow from $67.33 billion in 2022 to $70.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The A2P messaging market is expected to reach $82.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major players in the a2p messaging market are AT&T Inc., Orange S.A., Twilio Inc., Tata Communications Limited (Tata Group), Sinch AB, China Mobile Limited, Comviva Technologies Limited, Route Mobile Limited, Monty Mobile., Syniverse , Global Message Services, Tyntec Silverstreet, Vonage , Genesys , BICS SA/NV, Cequens, Clickatell, Dexatel Global Message Services AG, Kaleyra Inc., MessageBird B.V, and Mitto.

A2P messaging is message traffic in which a person gets messages from a software or application platforms rather than from a person and does not anticipate a response. It is used to enable businesses to automate the transfer of large volumes of messages to facilitate the delivery of business-critical messages.



The main component of A2P messaging is the platform and A2P service. Platform refers to an A2P messaging services platform, a software tool used to deliver SMS or MMS messages in bulk or individually. The SMS traffic is national traffic and multi-country. The deployment modes are on-premises and cloud.

The various applications involved authentication services, promotional and marketing services, customer relationship management services, pushed content services, interactive messages, and others, which are used by banking, financial services, insurance, retail and e-commerce, e-governance, hyperlocal businesses, healthcare, travel and hospitality and others.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the A2P Messaging market. Major companies operating in the A2P messaging market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



North America was the largest region in the A2P messaging market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the A2P messaging report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the A2P messaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the A2P Messaging market going forward. A smartphone refers to a portable electronic device that connects to the internet and cellular networks. A2P messaging helps smartphone users receive messages from a business application for marketing or customer service purposes, mainly via an automated procedure.



The A2P messaging market includes revenues earned by entities by providing messaging services such as two-factor authentication, emergency alerts, and appointment reminders. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. A2P Messaging Market Characteristics



3. A2P Messaging Market Trends And Strategies



4. A2P Messaging Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On A2P Messaging Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On A2P Messaging Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On A2P Messaging Market



5. A2P Messaging Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global A2P Messaging Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global A2P Messaging Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. A2P Messaging Market Segmentation

6.1. Global A2P Messaging Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Platform

A2P Service

6.2. Global A2P Messaging Market, Segmentation By SMS Traffic, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

National Traffic

Multi-Country

6.3. Global A2P Messaging Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

On-Premises

Cloud

6.4. Global A2P Messaging Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

Other Applications

6.5. Global A2P Messaging Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

E-Governance

Hyperlocal Businesses

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Other End Users

7. A2P Messaging Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global A2P Messaging Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global A2P Messaging Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

