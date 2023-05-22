Global Above the Neck Protective Equipment Market Outlook to 2028: Growing Concern About Long Latency Injuries Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Above the Neck Protective Equipment Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the above the neck protective equipment market across various regions.

Companies Mentioned

The 3M Company

Company Honeywell International Inc.

Mallcom India Limited

MSA Safety Incorporated

Armstrong Products Pvt. Ltd.

Centurian Safety Products Ltd.

Delta Plus

Joseph Leslie and Company LLP

and Company LLP KARAM

NAFFCO

Sure Safety Limited

Swiss One Safety

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Bolle Safety

Compass Apparel

Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the Above Neck Protective Equipment market by segmenting it based on geography and product type (Head Protection, Eye Protection, Respiratory Protection, and Hearing Protection). The report examines the market drivers and restraints influencing the growth in detail.

The study also covers emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers an extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of prominent companies, their market shares, and their projects.



Continuous technological advancement and innovations in Above Neck Protective Equipment are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the adoption of stringent regulations requiring strict adherence to personal protection in every sector and growing concern about long latency injuries among workers is further anticipated to escalate PPE market growth opportunity. Another market driving factor is the increasing number of jobs in hazardous conditions such as brownfield sites and a significant rise in automation in the workplace, like the use of robots in the industrial sector that can cause substantial injury due to malfunction.



Health and safety are crucial for all industries to promote the wellness of both employees and employers. It is essential to wear the proper protective equipment tools such as earplugs, earmuffs, hard hat, full-face masks, etc., to prevent the workers from the incidents that occur at the workplace. Globally, many workplace safety laws depend on the industry, such as construction standards, maritime standards, or less physically-active industry standards. Depending on the hazard, there are also many measures within each specific industry.

Most countries have their own PPE rules and regulations. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the employer is responsible for providing proper fitting protective gear at no cost to the worker. Protective equipment should be comfortable and reliable, stored in a clean environment, and kept clean.



Moreover, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) specifies that protective equipment and gear are recommended as the last defense level to prevent occupational injuries, illnesses, and fatalities. Similarly, The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, a bill by the Labor & Employment Ministry of India, emphasizes regulating workers' health and safety conditions in establishments with ten or more workers and all mines and docks.

According to Chinese government data, accident rates, death tolls, and the incidence of occupational disease are comparatively high, with an average of about 81 deaths per day from work-related accidents in 2019.



In China, the 2,002 Work Safety Law provides the main legal framework for workers, employers, and government agencies rights and responsibilities in creating and maintaining a safe workplace. Under the law, employers must provide employees with proper safety equipment suitable to the nature of their work and keep that equipment up-to-date and in working order.

The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, often referred to as HSW, HSWA, HASAW 1974, or HASAWA, is an Act of Parliament that sets out the framework for managing workplace health and safety in the United Kingdom. Health and safety are crucial for all industries to promote the wellness of both employees and employers. It is essential to wear the neck protection equipment tools such as earplugs, earmuffs, hard hats, full-face masks, etc., to prevent the workers from the incidents that occur at the workplace.



The market for above-the-neck protective equipment is partially consolidated with a few major market players, including 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Mallcom India Limited, and MSA Safety Incorporated, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends - Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Raw Material Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Policies



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Head Protection

5.1.2 Eye Protection

5.1.3 Respiratory Protection

5.1.4 Hearing Protection



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M-A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq4xew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets