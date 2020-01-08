Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Industry Outlook, 2023 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players 3M, AkzoNobel, Hempel, NEI Corp, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, and Sika
Jan 08, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various products available in the abrasion resistance coatings market and potential application sectors across various end users. The abrasion resistance coatings market is broken down by product.
Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product and end user segment with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional abrasion resistance coatings market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.
This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.
Report Scope
- An overview of global abrasion resistant coatings market
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Insights on the key challenges and opportunities in the abrasion resistant coatings market
- Characterization and quantification of global abrasion resistant coatings market, by type, application and region
- A look at the regulatory affairs and government initiatives related to the industry
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including 3M, AkzoNobel, Hempel, NEI Corp, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, and Sika AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Regulatory Framework and Compliances
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Market Potential
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Implementation of VOC Emission Regulations
- Increased Demand for High-Temperature Polymer Abrasion Resistant Coatings
- Upsurge in the Fitting of Scrubbers in the Marine Industry
- Rising Demand for Fluoropolymer Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Chapter 4 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Type
- Polymer Coatings
- Epoxy
- Fluoropolymer
- Polyurethane
- Metal/Ceramic Coatings
- Carbide Coatings
- Nitride Coatings
- Oxide Coatings
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by End-user
- Construction
- Marine
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
- Transportation
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 7 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality and Technology
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- End Users
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- List of Awards
- List of Product Launch
- List of Acquistion
- List of Other Strategies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M
- AkzoNobel
- Arkema
- ASB Industries
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Chesterton
- E/M Coating
- Endura Coatings
- Hardide PLC
- Hempel
- Jotun Group
- NEI Corp.
- PPG Industries
- Praxair Surface Technologies
- Saint-Gobain
- SDC Technologies
- Sika AG
