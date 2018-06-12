Global Abrasives Market Expected to Reach $53,634 Million by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Abrasives are materials, which are used to mold or finish other rough materials through extensive rubbing. Abrasives work by scraping the outer layers or surfaces for removal of unwanted substances or roughness. Abrasives are used in many end use industries such as metal working, wood working, cleaning, and deburring.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2155

Increase in demand from automobile manufacturers, medical device manufacturers, and electronic equipment manufacturers drives the global abrasives market. Moreover, rise in consumption of abrasives in cleaning applications and surface treatment, such as grinding, dimensioning, blending, finishing, sharping, and polishing, are some other key aspects that drive the growth of the global abrasives market. However, strict government regulations on the extraction of natural abrasives and fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth.

Abrasives are expected to witness the highest growth rate in automotive industry, owing to increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles especially in the developing economies across the globe. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and upsurge in demand for efficient abrasive materials for cutting and grinding precious metals are expected to boost the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2155

The automotive segment accounted for around half of the global market, in terms of volume, in 2016. The demand of abrasives has increased due to response to the perennial modifications in the automotive industry. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech synthetic abrasives and rise in adoption of new abrasive materials especially in automotive industry fuel the demand for abrasives across the globe.

Key Findings of the Abrasives Market:

The automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its lead position from 2017 to 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of volume.

is projected to maintain its lead position from 2017 to 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of volume. The automotive application segment occupied around half of the total market in 2016.

China occupied around two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific market in 2016.

occupied around two-fifths of the market in 2016. In terms of value, Italy is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for nearly half of the global market, in terms of volume, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in urbanization, especially in China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and growth in overall consumer expenditure drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The major companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Cosentino S.A., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc., Dupont, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Carborundum Universal Limited, Fujimi Incorporated.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Carbon Fiber Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Advanced High-strength Steel Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research